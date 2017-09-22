Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

Marnie's ex 'is' dating her arch-nemesis, Steph.

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 15:39

Stephanie Davis and former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment's relationship has reportedly been confirmed. The news comes after Ricky's ex Marnie Simpson, who famously feuded with Steph, threw some subtle shade at the pair.

Get checking out Marnie Simpson's hilarious response to Stephanie Davis and Ricky Rayment dating rumours on MTV News...

On Wednesday the former Hollyoaks actress dropped a pretty big hint at the new romance as she donned one of Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear's couple hoodies, and now a source has confirmed it all to The Sun's Bizarre column: "They have been seeing each other – and things are going well."

Marnie Simpson and Ricky Rayment were engaged in 2015.

"They speak a lot and are openly very flirty; it’s the start of something new for them and they’re both seeing how it goes," added the source.

News of the pair's romance hardly comes as a shock, given that they have been flirting up a storm on Twitter, with Steph commenting on Ricky's 'massive one' in a recent exchange.

Love my eye brows and nails from my girlie @hcbeautytherapyx @hanclarkex Love you 💜 Looking forward to tomorrow! New things💜

Love my eye brows and nails from my girlie @hcbeautytherapyx @hanclarkex Love you 💜 Looking forward to tomorrow! New things💜

A post shared by 🅢🅣🅔🅟🅗🅐🅝🅘🅔 (@stephaniedavis88) on

"Omg you've got an absolute massive one, can't cope how big it is!! Wow well done! [sic]," Steph Tweeted at her reported bae.

And if Steph's new choice of comfortable clothing isn't proof, then we don't know what is. Everyone knows that Char and Bear's hoodies are worn by all the power couples of the world (or at least the reality TV circuit).

Mine 👫 @hisandhersstore

Mine 👫 @hisandhersstore

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

So how is Marnie Simpson feeling about Steph dating her former fiance? Well, she had a nice bit of shade to throw their way: "They're well suited. They're similar people so I wish them all the luck in the world," she told OK! before bursting into laughter at her answer.

Tbh, we're guessing Marnie could care less given that she's totally loved up with her new man, Casey Johnson whom she met on the filming of brand new MTV show Single AF.

Speaking of which, you can catch the series premiere of Single AF on Tuesday 24th October at 10pm – only on MTV! 

 

 

 

