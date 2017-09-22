Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

Stephanie Davis and former TOWIE star Ricky Rayment's relationship has reportedly been confirmed. The news comes after Ricky's ex Marnie Simpson, who famously feuded with Steph, threw some subtle shade at the pair.

On Wednesday the former Hollyoaks actress dropped a pretty big hint at the new romance as she donned one of Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear's couple hoodies, and now a source has confirmed it all to The Sun's Bizarre column: "They have been seeing each other – and things are going well."

Marnie Simpson and Ricky Rayment were engaged in 2015.

"They speak a lot and are openly very flirty; it’s the start of something new for them and they’re both seeing how it goes," added the source.

News of the pair's romance hardly comes as a shock, given that they have been flirting up a storm on Twitter, with Steph commenting on Ricky's 'massive one' in a recent exchange.

"Omg you've got an absolute massive one, can't cope how big it is!! Wow well done! [sic]," Steph Tweeted at her reported bae.

And if Steph's new choice of comfortable clothing isn't proof, then we don't know what is. Everyone knows that Char and Bear's hoodies are worn by all the power couples of the world (or at least the reality TV circuit).

Mine 👫 @hisandhersstore Mine 👫 @hisandhersstore A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on Sep 22, 2017 at 10:49am PDT

So how is Marnie Simpson feeling about Steph dating her former fiance? Well, she had a nice bit of shade to throw their way: "They're well suited. They're similar people so I wish them all the luck in the world," she told OK! before bursting into laughter at her answer.

Tbh, we're guessing Marnie could care less given that she's totally loved up with her new man, Casey Johnson whom she met on the filming of brand new MTV show Single AF.

