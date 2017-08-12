Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Stephanie is ‘pleased’ after the sentencing in court of her former boyfriend

Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 15:15

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell’s sentencing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court. 

Copyright [Getty]

After being found guilty of assaulting her, the Irish model/reality TV star was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison - suspended for 12 months.

The actress - who has a son with Jeremy - said via a spokesperson, “On behalf of our client, Stephanie Davis, we can confirm that we are pleased with today’s result and that justice has been served appropriately. 

Instagram/Stephaniedavis88

“We fully back the Judge’s comments on Jeremy not showing any remorse throughout this trial and find this incredibly disappointing given the severity of the situation.”

Trying to make some good from a truly awful situation, Stephanie now plans to work with charities to raise awareness about domestic violence. 

Instagram/JeremyMcConnell

“Stephanie has been in conversations this week with domestic violence and abuse charities about projects to raise awareness and collaborate together moving forward – she wishes to work to stop other women going through what she has,” her spokesperson added. 

Words: Olivia Cooke 

The most shocking facts about this year’s BBC housemates… 

Latest News

Teen Mom UK 2: Check Out These Exciting Spoilers From Episode 4

Scott Disick&#039;s own reality show has been cancelled for being too boring

Scott Disick’s Reality TV Show Has Been Cancelled Before Actually Making It On To TV

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Trisha Pastas has walked out of Celebrity Big Brother despite being saved by the public vote

Trisha Paytas Quits The Celebrity Big Brother House After Being Saved From Eviction

Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He And Sarah Harding Make Up

Celebrity Big Brother’s Jemma Lucy Brands Paul Danan A ‘Snaky Rat’ After He Makes Up With Sarah Harding

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

Vicky Pattison and off to boot camp in Wales for a week and she&#039;s giving up gin!

Vicky Pattison’s Giving Up Gin And Make Up For A Week On Boot Camp Holiday

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Calvin Harris 2017

Calvin Harris, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry and Big Sean Score This Week's UK Number 1 Single

Groove Armada

These Are Groove Armada's Dance Floor Weapons - Listen!

Britney Spears Concert Disrupted By Man Charging Onstage

Louisa Johnson Reveals Dream Hip-Hop Collaboration For Debut Album, Coming "Soon"

New Music Round-Up: Kesha, P!nk, Fifth Harmony and More...

Zedd Announces Collaborations With Sigrid and Khalid

Is Celebrity Big Brother’s Jordan Davies A Sex Addict? Reality Star Reveals All In Brand New Celeb Sex Pod - VIDEO EXCLUSIVE

Inside Kylie Jenner’s 20th Birthday Party, Inappropriate Naked Ice Sculpture Included

Yet Another Love Island Star Could Be Set To Enter I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Becca D&#039;s DEADLY x MTV At Strawberries &amp; Creem Festival 2017

Becca Dudley Grills Shaggy, Wiley & More As She Takes DEADLY To Strawberries & Creem Festival

Zedd Admits He Couldn’t Handle Dating Selena Gomez Because Of All The Attention

More From Stephanie Davis

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following Jeremy McConnell&#039;s sentencing

Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Suffers Miscarriage Due To Stress Caused By 'Evil' Jeremy McConnell

Celebrity

Jeremy McConell Found Guilty Of Assaulting Stephanie Davis After Court Hears She Feared For Her Life

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Fears Her Ex Jordan Davies Will Seriously Expose Her On Celebrity Big Brother

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Goes In On Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell: "No-One Wants To See That S**t"

Celebrity

Stephanie Davis Accuses Love Island Reject Of Being A Homewrecker After Seeing Her Out With Jeremy McConnell

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Brands Stephanie Davis And Jeremy McConnell A 'Disgrace' And Fears For Their Son

Jeremy McConnell Confirms Stephanie Davis Is Pregnant With Their Second Child

Stephanie Davis Hits Out At Marnie Simpson For 'Below The Belt' Comments About Lewis Bloor

Stephanie Davis Left 'Devastated' After Sex Tape Leaks Online Without Her Consent

Stephanie Davis Has Reportedly Cut Jeremy McConnell Out Of Her Life For Good

Big Brother 2017: Stephanie Davis Responds To Marnie Simpson Branding Her 'Delusional' As Feud Intensifies

Trending Articles

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach Spoiler Video: Twin Sisters Che And Leonie McSorley Go Head-To-Head In A Savage Fight Over The New Ex Arrival

Chantelle Connelly shows off huge new tattoo on Instagram, but it&#039;s just been sprayed on
Celebrity

Geordie Shore’s Chantelle Connelly Transforms Her Look With Incredible Spray-On Tattoos

TV Shows

New Ex On The Beach Hunk David Hawley Reveals X-Rated Sexy Secrets Following Jemma Lucy Romance - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Sophie Kasaei Opens Up About The Shocking Extent Of Her Hair Loss

Celebrity

Celebrity Big Brother 2017: Vicky Pattison Brands Sam Thompson An 'Entitled Little Rat'

TV Shows

9 Celebrity Children Who Look EXACTLY Like Their Mums

Holly Hagan is &#039;definitely&#039; up for a Geordie Shore reunion
Celebrity

Holly Hagan Is ‘Definitely’ Up For A Proper Geordie Shore Reunion According to BFF Sophie Kasaei

Celebrity

Chantelle Connelly On The Truth Behind Her Split From 'Evil Bitch' Jemma Lucy

TV Shows

The Sexiest Spoilers From Ex On The Beach Series 7 Episode #9

Celebrity

Marty McKenna Chips In On Jemma Lucy And Sarah Harding's Celebrity Big Brother Feud

TV Shows

Ex On The Beach's Leonie McSorley Hits Back At Nasty Trolls Over Skin Condition On The Show: 'I'm Not Perfect'

Celebrity

Teen Mom UK’s Mia Boardman Defends Relationship With Manley Geddes After Fans Say She ‘Deserves Better’