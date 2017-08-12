Stephanie Davis Releases Official Statement Following Jeremy McConnell’s Assault Sentencing

Stephanie Davis has released a statement following ex-boyfriend Jeremy McConnell’s sentencing at Liverpool Magistrates’ Court.

Copyright [Getty]

After being found guilty of assaulting her, the Irish model/reality TV star was sentenced to 20 weeks in prison - suspended for 12 months.

The actress - who has a son with Jeremy - said via a spokesperson, “On behalf of our client, Stephanie Davis, we can confirm that we are pleased with today’s result and that justice has been served appropriately.

Instagram/Stephaniedavis88

“We fully back the Judge’s comments on Jeremy not showing any remorse throughout this trial and find this incredibly disappointing given the severity of the situation.”

Trying to make some good from a truly awful situation, Stephanie now plans to work with charities to raise awareness about domestic violence.

Instagram/JeremyMcConnell

“Stephanie has been in conversations this week with domestic violence and abuse charities about projects to raise awareness and collaborate together moving forward – she wishes to work to stop other women going through what she has,” her spokesperson added.

Words: Olivia Cooke

The most shocking facts about this year’s BBC housemates…