Stephanie Pratt Accuses Ex-Boyfriend Jonny Mitchell Of 'Cheating' And 'Abuse'

Made in Chelsea star Stephanie Pratt has accused Love Island star and ex-boyfriend Jonny Mitchell of cheating just days after it was announced they had ended their three-month relationship.

While Jonny said in a statement earlier this week that he had "fond memories of the times they spent together," Steph has taken to Twitter to suggest she doesn't feel the same way, even alleging she was forced to call the police after an argument with him.

Take a look at an update from MTV News...

Steph's latest accusations come after she shared a photo to her Instagram Story of herself crying along with Jonny's initials on Sunday. She later deleted the post, writing: "None of you know what my life is like, none of you know that I am not speaking to my family, none of you know that I ended up calling the police last night because I was terrified so f**k all of you."

At that point, she did not indicate that Jonny was involved with her decision to call the police.

On Thursday night The MiC star began sharing screenshots of messages she had received claiming Jonny had cheated on her during a club appearance in Exeter, before going on to again claim she contacted the police, seeming to suggest it was over an argument they'd had.

In response to a message that claimed Jonny had cheated on her with two girls, Steph wrote: "I can't tell if I'm numb or in absolute shock..."

Steph then shared a screenshot of a message that suggested Jonny had attempted to buy someone's silence after he was unfaithful.

I can’t tell if I’m numb or in absolute shock ... pic.twitter.com/imZCExwPzL — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

While my dog keke was days away from dying... this is just so lovely pic.twitter.com/EFyUvdZSmR — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Date at STK and then the Box and tried to pay the source off... #wow pic.twitter.com/QKPsLyceeJ — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Things got pretty worrying as Steph then shared evidence of an "urgent" text she sent to her agent when "it went too damn far."

And finally the urgent text to my agent when it went too damn far... pic.twitter.com/LEqzAoQttU — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

"I didn’t want to ever indulge more into my cryptic text abt calling the police- but now seeing his secret double life. WOW. My heart is just smashed. So much deceit & abuse. WHY. I’m not a bad person... why why why," Steph wrote after revealing she had been in contact with the police.

I didn’t want to ever indulge more into my cryptic text abt calling the police- but now seeing his secret double life. WOW. My heart is just smashed. So much deceit & abuse. WHY. I’m not a bad person... why why why — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

Thank you- don’t worry when I called the police I let him go & I knew I would never speak to that monster again and I never will https://t.co/3THBbKupH0 — Stephanie Pratt (@stephaniepratt) November 30, 2017

She vowed never to speak to "that monster" again.

Jonny is yet to comment on Steph's Twitter allegations, although during a Fubar radio chat earlier that day before Steph's posts, he said: "You do find that a lot of people are out to get you. People will try and sting you – the amount of times I’ve had people take a selfie with me and claim they’re on a night out with me."