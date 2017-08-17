A Real Housewives Star Has Just Threatened To Punch Out Stephen Bear

An unlikely reality star has threatened to punch out Stephen Bear.

Ampika Pickston, one of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, says she will have no problem smacking Bear in the face if he tries to freak her out when they appear on a ghost hunting TV show together.

Ampika is well aware of Bear’s mischievous personality – but he probably doesn’t know that she is a well-practiced boxer.

“Bear needs to know that I box and I’ve got a mean right hook,” she warned.

“If he doesn’t behave it will be him haunting the place forever,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

Ampika is joining Ghost Hunt Live – hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal and featuring fellow stars Bear, Charlotte Crosby, and Chris Hughes among others.

“I know Chris is scared so I’ve told him to put a nappy on and not shit on my knee,” she said – adding she is a medium herself, claiming: “I’ve been communicating with spirits ever since I’ve been 16 so I’m shit hot at it.”

Don't mess with Ampika!

