A Real Housewives Star Has Just Threatened To Punch Out Stephen Bear

Fighting talk from an unlikely reality star

Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 13:58

An unlikely reality star has threatened to punch out Stephen Bear.

Ampika Pickston, one of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, says she will have no problem smacking Bear in the face if he tries to freak her out when they appear on a ghost hunting TV show together.

Ampika is well aware of Bear’s mischievous personality – but he probably doesn’t know that she is a well-practiced boxer.

“Bear needs to know that I box and I’ve got a mean right hook,” she warned.

“If he doesn’t behave it will be him haunting the place forever,” she told the Daily Star on Sunday.

Ampika is joining Ghost Hunt Live – hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal and featuring fellow stars Bear, Charlotte Crosby, and Chris Hughes among others.

Looking forward to working with you @chrishughesofficial don't be too spooked 👀👻💀👻💀👻☠️💀#celebrityghosthunt #pikaboo💋

“I know Chris is scared so I’ve told him to put a nappy on and not shit on my knee,” she said – adding she is a medium herself, claiming: “I’ve been communicating with spirits ever since I’ve been 16 so I’m shit hot at it.”

Don't mess with Ampika!

A Real Housewives Star Has Just Threatened To Punch Out Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

Charlotte Crosby Opens Up About What It's Really Like To Work With Stephen Bear

Charlotte Crosby Reveals What It's Really Like To Work With Bear | MTV News

Just Tattoo of Us Exclusive: NEW ARTIST ALERT! MEET JEN And Hear About The Weirdest Tattoo She's Ever Inked (It Involves A Bum…)

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Says She's Forgiven Stephen Bear For *That* Cheetah Tattoo From Series One - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Stephen Bear Talks Worst Tattoos From The First Series As Season Two Start Date Confirmed - EXCLUSIVE

Celebs Including Olivia Buckland, Alex Bowen, Charlotte Dawson And Abbie Holborn Confirmed For Just Tattoo Of Us Series Two

Just Tattoo Of Us hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear tease new series
Just Tattoo Of Us S2 | Teaser Promo

Just Tattoo Of Us hosts Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear tease new series

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Tease Brutal Fights, Walk Outs And A Proposal As Series Two Start Date Is Confirmed

Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 | Charlotte Crosby, Stephen Bear And Jennafer Lee Official Photoshoot

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Look Stronger Than Ever As They Stun At Event

