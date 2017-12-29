Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Admits He Wants To Be A Dad In A Year's Time

Quality niece time is making Stephen Bear broody

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 12:07

Stephen Bear has some major plans for next year - the reality TV star wants to be a dad by Christmas 2018. Which gives him three months to find the right girl and get her pregnant. 

The Just Tattoo Of Us presenter posted a really cute pic of his adorable niece to Instagram and captioned the shot, “I hope this time next year I’ll have a lil bubba 😍 🐾 x.”

The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Break Ups 

We get it… lots of quality family time at Christmas surrounded by adorable tiny humans can definitely make a person broody, but looking into our mystical crystal ball - where we make all our predictions about the coming year - we really can’t see this actually happening. 

I hope this time next year il have a lil bubba 😍 🐾 x

I hope this time next year il have a lil bubba 😍 🐾 x

A post shared by Stephen Hollywood Bear (@stevie_bear) on

It was only last week that Bear posted on Instagram about ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby; his emotional plea for her to take him back was rejected by the Geordie Shore star, and she’s been out having the most fun ever during the festive season

WATCH! The Geordie Shore 2017 Year In Review: Break Ups 

 

