Stephen Bear Admits He Wants To Be A Dad In A Year's Time

Stephen Bear has some major plans for next year - the reality TV star wants to be a dad by Christmas 2018. Which gives him three months to find the right girl and get her pregnant.

The Just Tattoo Of Us presenter posted a really cute pic of his adorable niece to Instagram and captioned the shot, “I hope this time next year I’ll have a lil bubba 😍 🐾 x.”

We get it… lots of quality family time at Christmas surrounded by adorable tiny humans can definitely make a person broody, but looking into our mystical crystal ball - where we make all our predictions about the coming year - we really can’t see this actually happening.

It was only last week that Bear posted on Instagram about ex-girlfriend Charlotte Crosby; his emotional plea for her to take him back was rejected by the Geordie Shore star, and she’s been out having the most fun ever during the festive season.

