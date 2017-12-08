Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Breaks His Silence On The Possibility Of Charlotte Crosby Reunion

The pair called time on their relationship back in October.

Friday, December 8, 2017 - 12:14

Stephen Bear and Charlotte Crosby might have called it quits back in October but there have been rumours swirling ever since that the pair of them could patch up their relationship.

The Ex On The Beach star has now come forward to reveal that he considers his ex-girlfriend a "friend" and is remaining open to the idea of them potentially reuniting one day.

Let's all get checking out some of the Geordie Shore lasses most incredible transformations...

In an interview with The Sun, Bear clarified what the current situation looks like rn. "We’re just friends, I’m single, she’s single, we’re just mates and I think that’s the best way for now.

He continued: "She’s cool, she’s funny, she makes me laugh, she was a great girlfriend, but it just didn’t work and we broke up, and now I don’t want to rush into anything.

Fans will be pleased to hear the two are on civil terms, with Bear admitting that they message each other from time to time: "We don’t talk about anything that serious, but we get on.”

When asked if the pair might mend their romance, he replied: “Never say never I suppose, but for now we’re just talking and just friends, we just talk about general stuff, whatever.

“It’s always sad when couples split though. I think people loved the love story, but in reality all couples have arguments and nothing’s perfect. We’ll always be friends though.

As for whether Bear will be seen on the arm of another reality star, he replied: "I was in a relationship for so long, I find it quite disrespectful to start dating this soon.

“The next girlfriend I have, I’d like to be someone that no one knows. The last three girlfriends I’ve been with before they were all in reality TV. I’d just like a bit of normality, I'm a roofer at heart, I like normality, all this is just f**king weird."

It just so happens that Charlotte is also seeking a bit of downtime in her life, revealing on Snapchat that she's heading back to Newcastle to spend some time with her "amazing" friends and family.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

