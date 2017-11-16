Stephen Bear Delays His Autobiography Release Because Of Charlotte Crosby Split

It looks like Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear's split is now affecting the literary world.

The pair's former on-off relationship seems to be causing trouble for Bear, since he's reportedly been forced to delay the release of his highly-anticipated autobiography for a THIRD time due to the dramz.

The main problem seems to be difficulty in ending the masterpiece, given that there is still a chance the pair could reconcile.

It certainly does seem like Charbear is over for good this time, with the lass insisting she is a "strong, single woman", but they've been notoriously on and off in the past which is apparently why publishers are having a right old mare over the grand finale.

A source told The Sun: "Stephen Bear’s autobiography release date keeps being pushed back because of his on-off relationship with Charlotte."

"Publishers worry that their relationship status won’t be the same as the book when it's released and they will look stupid... they have changed the date three times now."

Of course, there's no telling how much this 'source' really knows, but we can kind of see how Charlotte and Bear's ever-changing relationship would cause quite the predicament for publishers.

If there's one thing that both Charlotte and Bear are it's definitely unpredictable, so we guess we'll just have to sit tight and see how this one plays out.

It's pretty gutting for those who are desperate to get their hands on Bear's debut book, but we're sure it will be well worth the wait.

