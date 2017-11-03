Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Been Getting Philosophical And Everyone Is Confused

The reality star is literally away with the birds

Sunday, November 5, 2017 - 11:16

Stephen Bear has been thinking deep thoughts – and sharing them on social media.

The reality star has been waxing lyrical about nature and the ability of birds to fly anywhere in the world.

Who doesn't love a reality show baddie? Refresh yourself with the best - watch: Most Ruthless Reality TV Villains EVER

Posing on a park bench, the Just Tattoo of Us host gazed up to the sky and explained his thoughts.

“I always wonder why  birds stay  In the same place  when they can fly  anywhere on the earth,” he wrote.

I always wonder why birds stay In the same place when they can fly anywhere on the earth . Then I ask myself the same question. 🐾

Then he took things deep, adding: “Then I ask myself  the same question.”

Fan reaction was mixed, with one typing in the Instagram comments section: “Philosophy at its best.”

However many others were confused by Bear’s post – not by what he said, but what he was wearing.

Snapchat

Many took offence to the tight pink leggings he was wearing – with several fans taking a moment to rib him over his fashion choice.

“WTF are those trousers all about,” one fan typed – with another asking: “I wonder why ur wearing those trousers!”

Latest News

Here Are All The Details Of Joe Jonas And Sophie Turner's Engagement Party

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home

Chris Hughes wants to be the new David Attenborough

Love Island's Chris Hughes Basically Wants To Be The Next David Attenborough

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Been Getting Philosophical And Everyone Is Confused

So Chloe Khan Is Releasing A Single Now (And Scotty T Is VERY Excited About It)

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

There was a mini Teen Wolf reunion and Colton Haynes&#039; wedding

There Was A Teen Wolf Reunion At Colton Haynes' Wedding

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Vicky Pattison sleeps rough to help support homelessness charity Centre Point

Vicky Pattison Slept Rough For A Night And Helped Raise £20,000 For Charity 

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Snoop Dogg attends the premiere for TBS&#039;s &#039;Drop The Mic&#039; and &#039;The Joker&#039;s Wild&#039; at The Highlight Room on October 11, 2017 in Los Angeles

Snoop Dogg Shares Album Cover Featuring Trump's Dead Body

It's About Time This Tentacle-Tastic Game Came To Nintendo Switch

Mark Strong Is Apparently In Line To Play The Villain In Shazam!

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Rapper Lil&#039; Kim attends the &#039;Can&#039;t Stop, Won&#039;t Stop: The Bad Boy Story&#039; Premiere at Beacon Theatre on April 27, 2017 in New York City

Lil' Kim Takes Shots At Imitators On Comeback Single 'Took Us a Break'

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello Scores Her First UK Number 1 Single

Twitter Employee Deleted Donald Trump's Account On Their Last Day At Work

More From Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Been Getting Philosophical And Everyone Is Confused

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #6!

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Just Trespassed In The Woods In Search Of Actual Gold

MTV News

Stephen Bear Just Trespassed In Search Of Actual Gold | MTV News

Marnie Simpson Wants Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear To Fight For Their Relationship

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us | The Most SHOCKING Tattoo Reveals

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Shock Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Split

Just Tattoo Of Us Hosts Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan’s Fight Was The ‘Craziest Reaction’ To A Tattoo Reveal - EXCLUSIVE

MTV News

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Talk ‘Explosive’ Ryan Ruckledge And Hughie Maughan Fight On Just Tattoo Of Us | MTV News

Trending Articles

Fans mix up Charlotte Crosby and Marnie Simpson

Charlotte Crosby Has The Most Unexpected Geordie Shore Lookalike In This Photo

Charlotte Crosby Tweets Heartbreak Over Old Couple After Stephen Bear Split

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby gives a flash of sideboob on holiday in Lanzarote

Charlotte Crosby Works Some Epic Underboob During Girlie Holiday

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Gary Beadle got teary at a baby scan reveals his girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle Had A ‘Tear In His Eye’ During Baby Scan Reveals Girlfriend Emma McVey

Dylan Sprouse joins Riverdale with lol Instagram posts

Dylan Sprouse just joined Riverdale. Sort of.

Liam Payne posts Twitter typo that gets his own song name wrong

Liam Payne Shares Adorable Video Of Baby Bear For The Very First Time

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are 'Officially' Back Together After Recent Reconciliation

Kris Jenner can&#039;t be tricked into confirming the pregnancies of daughters Khloe and Kylie

Kris Jenner Avoided Being Tricked Into Confirming Kylie And Khloe's Pregnancies In The Best Way

Taylor Swift&#039;s boyfriend Joe Alwyn is the new face of Prada

Prada Find Joe Alwyn As Gorgeous As Taylor Swift Does

Vicky Pattison and John Noble

Vicky Pattison And John Noble Look Beyond Excited With Their Brand New Home