Stephen Bear Has Been Getting Philosophical And Everyone Is Confused

Stephen Bear has been thinking deep thoughts – and sharing them on social media.

The reality star has been waxing lyrical about nature and the ability of birds to fly anywhere in the world.

Who doesn't love a reality show baddie? Refresh yourself with the best - watch: Most Ruthless Reality TV Villains EVER

Posing on a park bench, the Just Tattoo of Us host gazed up to the sky and explained his thoughts.

“I always wonder why birds stay In the same place when they can fly anywhere on the earth,” he wrote.

Then he took things deep, adding: “Then I ask myself the same question.”

Fan reaction was mixed, with one typing in the Instagram comments section: “Philosophy at its best.”

However many others were confused by Bear’s post – not by what he said, but what he was wearing.

Snapchat

Many took offence to the tight pink leggings he was wearing – with several fans taking a moment to rib him over his fashion choice.

“WTF are those trousers all about,” one fan typed – with another asking: “I wonder why ur wearing those trousers!”