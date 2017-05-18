Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession
Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 10:27
It turns out that Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are even more inseparable than we all initially thought.
And not in a super cute 'wear each other's clothes' kind of way.During a guided tour of their hotel room, Bear revealed that their bathroom had side-by-side toilets – something he claims to have personally requested for a very special reason.
He told his followers: “And in this suite, I’ve specifically asked for two toilets.
“I’ll tell you why because when we do a poo we like to high five each other. Is that normal?”
Nope we’re not sure it is, Bear.
Still, each to their own we suppose.
WATCH the tour of Bear and Charlotte's amazing hotel suite below:
