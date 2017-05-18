Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

Thursday, May 18, 2017 - 10:27

It turns out that Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are even more inseparable than we all initially thought.

And not in a super cute 'wear each other's clothes' kind of way.

Copyright [Instagram]
During a guided tour of their hotel room, Bear revealed that their bathroom had side-by-side toilets – something he claims to have personally requested for a very special reason.

He told his followers: “And in this suite, I’ve specifically asked for two toilets.

“I’ll tell you why because when we do a poo we like to high five each other. Is that normal?”

Nope we’re not sure it is, Bear.

Still, each to their own we suppose. 

WATCH the tour of Bear and Charlotte's amazing hotel suite below:

Latest News

Harry Styles' Mystery 'Carolina' Girl Has Finally Been Revealed

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

You Won't Believe What Stunt Jemma Lucy Has Pulled AGAIN After Getting Major Beef For It Last Time

Chris Cornell, Of Soundgarden & Audioslave Fame Dies Aged 52

Holly Hagan Rips Into Fan Who Claims She’s Fallen Out With Charlotte Crosby

Busted Were Just Added To The MTV Crashes Plymouth Line Up!

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

17 Pairs Of Sunglasses To Celebrate Spring In

Jemma Lucy's Most Outrageously Naked Moments EVER

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Megan McKenna Claims She'll NEVER Make Peace With Chloe Sims After Pete Wicks Feud

Tess Ward Opens Up About Life As Harry Styles’ Rumoured Girlfriend: “It’s Horrible”

This New Pokémon Go Event Might Be The Best One Yet

Niall Horan Reveals Solo Album Release Timeline

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Charlotte Dawson Features In The Celebs Go Dating Line-Up And We Can't Cope

Marnie Simpson blames the &#039;altitude&#039; for making her swill Aaron Chalmers on Geordie Shore

Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Blames The 'Altitude' For Making Her Swill Aaron Chalmers In Tignes

Harry Styles Doing Stand Up Is Everything We Hoped It Would Be And More

Marnie Simpson Opens Up About Her Ongoing Battle With Anxiety: "I Have Breakdowns"

Scott Disick And Bella Thorne Went To Dinner Because This Is What 2017 Has Come To

More From Stephen Bear

Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Makes Gross Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession | MTV News

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 1 | The Most SHOCKING Tattoo Reveals

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear react to Jess Impiazzi&#039;s new tattoo
TV Shows

Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Reckon Jess Impiazzi Stitched Up Her Fiancé On Just Tattoo Of Us - EXCLUSIVE

9 times the fighting talk on Just Tattoo Of Us was too much to handle
TV Shows

9 Times The Fighting Talk On Just Tattoo Of Us With Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Was Too Much

Charlotte Crosby is buzzin&#039; as Jess Impiazzi shows off her engagement ring on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Charlotte Crosby Is BUZZIN' For Jess Impiazzi As The Ex On The Beach Star Shows Off Her Engagement Ring

TV Shows

Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 Episode #7

Celebrity

This Boomerang Of Charlotte Crosby Falling Off An Inflatable Turtle Is Mesmerising

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear prove their the best TV duo on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

8 Times Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Were The Perfect TV Double Act On Just Tattoo Of Us

Holly Hagan gets her revenge on Kyle Christie on Just Tattoo Of Us
TV Shows

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Holly Hagan Finally Gets Her Brutal Revenge On Kyle Christie With MASSIVE Face Tattoo

TV Shows

Check Out These WTF Sneak Peeks from Just Tattoo Of Us Series 1 Episode #6

Trending Articles

Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Gropes Topless Chantelle Connelly's Boobs In A Shared Steamy Naked Shower

Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Sets The Record Straight Over Supposed Rift Between Gaz Beadle And The Geordie Shore Cast

Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Reignites Feud With "Sponger" Lewis Bloor After Joking He'll Marry Ex Marnie Simpson

TV Shows

24 Things That Happened In Geordie Shore Season 1 Which Would Literally Never Happen Now

Celebrity

Are Marnie Simpson And Aaron Chalmers Back ON After Being Caught Snogging In A Taxi?

Stephen Bear Charlotte Crosby Birthday Present
Celebrity

Stephen Bear’s Birthday Present For Charlotte Crosby Is The Cutest Thing Ever

Aaron Chalmers wins his first MMA fight and on/off girlfriend Marnie Simpson was there to congratulate him
Celebrity

Aaron Chalmers Wins First MMA Fight And Of Course Marnie Simpson Rushes To Congratulate Him

Zahida Allen has a message for anyone who might criticise her Sean Pratt tattoo
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Zahida Allen Responds To Criticism Of Boyfriend Sean Pratt’s Name Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

10 Of The Most Outrageously Sexual Celebrity Couples EVER

Katherine Langford has accidentally admitted she has nude pics and it&#039;s Lady Gaga&#039;s fault
Celebrity

13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford Thought Her Nude Pics Had Leaked When Really Lady Gaga Just Tweeted Her

Celebrity

Jennifer Lawrence Gives Zero F**ks About Your Opinion Of That Pole Dancing Video

Style

Early Geordie Shore Outfits Which Prove 2011 Was A REAL Bad Time For UK Fashion