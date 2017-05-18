Stephen Bear Has Made A Pretty Grim Charlotte Crosby Toilet Confession

It turns out that Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are even more inseparable than we all initially thought.

And not in a super cute 'wear each other's clothes' kind of way.

During a guided tour of their hotel room, Bear revealed that their bathroom had side-by-side toilets – something he claims to have personally requested for a very special reason.

He told his followers: “And in this suite, I’ve specifically asked for two toilets.

“I’ll tell you why because when we do a poo we like to high five each other. Is that normal?”

Nope we’re not sure it is, Bear.

Still, each to their own we suppose.

