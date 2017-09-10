Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

Stephen Bear has shared some pretty freaky details about what happens at night in Charlotte Crosby’s bedroom.

And we mean the freaky GHOST activities that have been going on.

Instagram

Charlotte has previously claimed her house is haunted – and now Bear is backing up her claims, explaining things move in the middle of the night.

“Charlotte’s place is haunted,” he revealed to the Daily Star on Sunday, continuing: "We would go to sleep with the door open with door stoppers in and wake up with the doors closed.”

Eeek!

Getty

“Charlotte’s make-up table started to move by itself,” he continued.

“But the final nail in the coffin was when I was brushing my teeth in the bathroom and Charlotte came in and said ‘What’s that above your head?’ The locked latch above my head then came open without the key.”

Copyright [Getty]

If we were Charlotte, we would be packing our bags and moving out of there right now.

Charlotte and Bear are going to be hunting for ghosts in Channel 5’s new Ghost Hunt Live which starts on TV on Wednesday – so at least they will know what to look out for on the show.

WATCH! 7 Reality TV Couples Who Were Happy To Have Sex On TV