Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Reveals Plans To Adopt Triplets

Unless he can get a babysitter.

Jordan Platt
Wednesday, December 12, 2018 - 15:40

Just when you thought 2018 couldn’t get any more shocking, Stephen Bear takes to Instagram to make the announcement of the century. Okay, well maybe not the century.

Being known for winning Celebrity Big Brother, dating an array of reality gals from Charlotte Crosby to Jemma Lucy, and being on the sesh 24/7, it looks as though he’s set to change his ways.

Instagram

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Bear announced that he hasn’t “met a girl that’s worked out for him” yet, so he’s taking matters into his own hands.

"I’ve been feeling pretty broody lately and every girl I’ve met hasn’t worked out. I’m thinking about adopting twins, I think I’d be a great dad,” he announced to his 1.2 million followers.

He then went on to talk about how he’d handle children and love of going out, saying: "Even if I was to go out, I’m sure there’s people who wouldn’t mind coming round here and looking after them if I went out for a few drinks – so I think I’m going to look into it.”

Instagram

After being deep in thought and realising that twins just wouldn’t be enough, he added: “Change of plans. I’m gonna adopt triplets. In the New Year, I’m going to have three boys, who’s excited?”

Who is excited?

