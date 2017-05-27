Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Removes Tribute Tattoo Dedicated To His Ex Jemma Lucy

Was a certain Charlotte Crosby anything to do with this?

Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 11:41

It looks like Stephen Bear is well and truly under the thumb since he just followed in the footsteps of his girlfriend Charlotte Crosby by getting rid of a tattoo dedicated to his ex.

The reality stars Insta story revealed that the tattoo facing the zap was a half heart on his thumb dedicated to his ex girlfriend Jemma Lucy, who has the other half of it tattood on her.

Instagram/StephenBear

Before undergoing the painful procedure, Bear can be heard saying: "So today I’m getting a tattoo removed, it’s gonna be pretty painful. Wish me luck."

We all know Char is the one completing Bears heart rn AND she did get a tat dedicated to her ex Mitch removed back in May so it's hardly come as a shock that he decided to ditch the romantic ink dedicated to Jemma.

Snapchat/Bearzy1

We bet they are both glad to be rid of those pesky permanent reminders of their ex's but tbh that's a whole lot of tattoo removal for a couple who's TV show, Just Tattoo Of Us, is quite literally dedicated to getting inked. 

The pair are due back for presenting duties on season 2 so we guess this just means they will have even more space for getting cute tat's dedicated to each other instead. 

Any day spent with you is my favourite day. So today is my new favourite day - Winnie The pooh ☺️

Any day spent with you is my favourite day. So today is my new favourite day - Winnie The pooh ☺️

A post shared by Charlotte Letitia Crosby (@charlottegshore) on

Char is well and truly owed her own stamp on her man - he just needs to go through with it this time!

Charlotte shares a cheeky snap of Stephen Bear. Ooh-err...

