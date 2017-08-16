Stephen Bear Saves A Woman's Life After Being Involved In Terrifying Road Incident

Stephen Bear has opened up about a terrifying road incident that happened while he and brother Rob were travelling up to Bristol and he's revealed that his quick-thinking actions helped save a woman's life.

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-presenter went into detail about the moment he saw the car in front his begin to "frantically" jolt. "I was driving 70mph and in the distance saw a car frantically swerving," he told the Daily Star. "It was like something out of an action movie, like a dream.

"The black mini was swerving left and right. I said to [brother] Rob, 'Oh, this is really bad.' I thought she'd lost control and then would carry on driving. But she kept spinning.

Describing how quickly the scene descended into chaos, he said: "As she went left, I went right to go round it. But as I went right, she went right. I thought, 'This aint good'."

After revealing that his brother started "screaming his head off," Bear then detailed the moment he realised the mini had crashed into a wall.

"I just about broke in time. I was directly behind her and had cars whizzing behind me. Her airbags came out and her windows were smashed. I put the hazards on and dived out of the car. As I jumped out she stumbled out of the mini, a car literally missed her by centimetres."

"Everyone started getting out of their cars to help though after that. I said to her, 'Listen babe, you'll be alright', gave her a cuddle and drove off."

Bear then revealed that the woman sent him a text the next morning in order to recognise his input in saving her life.

"A lot of people would have drove off," he added. "Her car's written off. She could have died. I felt like I'm Superman."

It sounds like Bear's a valuable person to have around in an emergency. We're just glad to hear everyone made it through this ordeal unscathed.