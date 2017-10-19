Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Stephen Bear just outdid himself after taking to Snapchat to document the exact moment he decided to confront Charlotte Crosby for being in "raging hump."

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-presenter revealed that he was feeling a bit fearful about coming face-to-face with his girlfriend and needed the security of Snapchat to help him along.

Opening up the application, he began: "So basically, Charlotte's upstairs with the raging hump and I mean, she went psycho, so for everyone who's on Snapchat, I'm going in.

Bear spun the camera around to his friend and asked: "How mad did she go, Rob?" to which his pal replied: "Pretty psycho."

Deciding to throw caution to the wind, Bear announced: "I'm going in," before posting a blank, ominous screen with the message: "Too scary."

Everything clearly worked out in the end, with Charlotte sharing a selfie of herself in bed while the couple had a cute meet-up in the road a few hours later. Phew.

It's always a brave move when a boyfriend takes his life into his hands by interrupting a bad mood. Glad to see Bear managed to survive this one.