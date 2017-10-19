Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Yikes.

Thursday, October 19, 2017 - 16:28

Stephen Bear just outdid himself after taking to Snapchat to document the exact moment he decided to confront Charlotte Crosby for being in "raging hump."

The Just Tattoo Of Us co-presenter revealed that he was feeling a bit fearful about coming face-to-face with his girlfriend and needed the security of Snapchat to help him along. 

Let's all get checking out Charlotte and Bear playing a quite surprising round of Mr and Mrs...

Opening up the application, he began: "So basically, Charlotte's upstairs with the raging hump and I mean, she went psycho, so for everyone who's on Snapchat, I'm going in.

Bear spun the camera around to his friend and asked: "How mad did she go, Rob?" to which his pal replied: "Pretty psycho."

Snapchat/StephenBear

Deciding to throw caution to the wind, Bear announced: "I'm going in," before posting a blank, ominous screen with the message: "Too scary."

Everything clearly worked out in the end, with Charlotte sharing a selfie of herself in bed while the couple had a cute meet-up in the road a few hours later. Phew. 

Snapchat/StephenBear

It's always a brave move when a boyfriend takes his life into his hands by interrupting a bad mood. Glad to see Bear managed to survive this one. 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Latest News

Taylor Swift performing The 1989 World Tour

Taylor Swift Teases New Single 'Gorgeous' Featuring A Singing Baby

Tiffany Watson, Kylie Jenner, Marnie Simpson selfies

18 Of The Raunchiest Celebrities On Instagram

Justin Bieber

Justin Bieber and Julia Michaels Are Dropping A 'Friends' Remix Tomorrow

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Shawn Mendes Announces MTV Unplugged Album Ahead Of EMAs Performance

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Kelly Clarkson performing on The TODAY Show In New York

Kelly Clarkson Finds The 'Meaning Of Life' On Brilliant New Song

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Pale Waves

Get to Know: Pale Waves

Zara Larsson attends Teen Choice Awards 2017

Zara Larsson's 'So Good' Album Just Went Gold

WhatsApp launch feature enabling users to share their location with friends

WhatsApp Launch Feature Enabling Users To Share Their Location With Friends

These Single AF Spoiler Pics From Episode 1 Need To Be Seen RN!

Demi Lovato and Christina Aguilera Spark Collaboration Rumours

Rihanna hosts a pep rally to celebrate the launch of the AW17 FENTY PUMA by Rihanna collection at Bloomingdales on 59th Street on October 13, 2017 in New York City

Rihanna's Songwriter Says Her New Album Is "Absolutely Insane"

Bobby Norris, Louise Thompson and Kylie Jenner selfies

11 Celebrities Whose Plastic Surgery Shocked Their Fans To The Core

just tattoo of us ep4.jpg

Check Out These Exclusive Spoilers From Just Tattoo Of Us Series 2 Episode #4!

It’s Spirit Day! Here’s How You Can Support The Cause

Rita Ora Will Host the 2017 MTV EMAs in London

The 2017 MTV EMA Ticket Ballot Is Now Open!

Pete Wicks and Megan McKenna's Split: Everything We Know So Far

More From Stephen Bear

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | OMG! Jade Breaks Down Over Connor's Brutal Design

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | Oh Sh*t! Sam Rages Over His Skype Sex Secret

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Stephen Bear Is Forced To CHASE After Gareth Who Bails On His Tattoo During Toilet Break

bear shock.jpg
Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 2 | Episode #3 Best Bits

Stephen Bear Is Unrecognisable In TOWIE Series One As Fans Re-Surface His Iconic Appearance

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | Awks! Bear Breaks Connor's Boner Secret To Jade

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | WTF! Bear Chases Bailer Gareth After Tattoo Toilet Time Out

Stephanie Davis's Relationship With Marnie Simpson's Ex Ricky Rayment Is 'Confirmed' As She Wears Charlotte Crosby And Stephen Bear Couples Hoody

The Most Ruthless Reality TV Villains EVER

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

sophie charlotte and holly to return to gerodie shore.jpg

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Wants Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan To Return For Series 16 – EXCLUSIVE

Vicky Pattison Cradles Ferne McCann's Baby Bump After Learning She Won't Be Godmother

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

One Direction's Liam Payne And Niall Horan Just Totally Fangirled Over Each Other

Marnie Simpson, Sean Pratt, Kendall Jenner
Celebrity

12 Reality Stars Who Post Instagrams SO Revealing They May As Well Be Naked

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations

Kendall Jenner Gets Seriously Cheeky In This High-Legged Swimsuit

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Taken THIS Major Step In Their Relationship

Fans Are Calling James Tindale’s Return To Geordie Shore The ‘Best Moment In The Show’s History’

Khalid

Khalid Tries Out British Slanguage and It's Hysterical