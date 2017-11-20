Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

The couple parted ways back in October but it looks like Bear is having second thoughts...

Monday, November 20, 2017 - 10:13

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear might've parted ways a little over a month ago but it now looks like Bear is keen on broadcasting to the world just how much he still misses his ex-girlfriend. 

The former Ex On The Beach star has kept pretty silent after their split was announced in October, with fans of the former couple still hoping that the two might work through their issues and salvage their relationship. 

Let's all get checking out a bunch of the Geordie Shore lasses most incredible transformations...

Coming hot off reports that he's delayed his auto-biography release as a direct result of their break-up, Bear has now layed all his cards on the table about how much he still cares about Charlotte. 

"Right, I don’t want to make it to obvious or anything, but I’m missing a certain Charlotte Crosby at the minute… so I’m just really missing Charlotte Crosby at the moment," he said on Snapchat. 

Stephen Bear has taken to Snapchat to announce that he still misses Charlotte Crosby.

"Yep so that’s what I’m thinking about." He continued: "So yeah, don’t want to make it too obvious but yeah, Charlotte Letitia Crosby."

Just to make his position crystal clear, Bear then took to Snapchat on Sunday evening to upload a throwback image of himself and Charlotte snuggled up together with the caption: "Missing her." The photo was taken three months ago.

The couple separated for good back in October after months of on/off dating. / Snapchat/StephenBear

This comes as an insider explained to The Sun that the release of Bear's autobiography is still up in the air. "The release date keeps being pushed back because of his on-off relationship with Charlotte.

"Publishers worry that their relationship status won’t be the same as the book when its released and they will look stupid."

Charlotte hasn't responded to Bear's public declaration of love just yet, but we have hope these two can patch up some kind of friendship in the future.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

