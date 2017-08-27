Stephen Bear Thrilled And Surrounded By A List Star As Floyd Mayweather Beat Conor McGregor

After what feels like months of baiting and jibes the fight of the year (if not century) finally went down in Vegas on Saturday night.

It was Floyd Mayweather Jr V Conor McGregor with the American boxer ultimately winning against the Irish charmer after ten incredible rounds.

But perhaps even more incredible is that CBB hunk Stephen Bear was among those watching the event unfold live from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Taking to Twitter after the epic fight, it sounds like Bear was pretty chuffed that Floyd won.

“I can't believe how good the boxing was tonight hats off to ‪@FloydMayweather he is the best ever,” the star wrote.

And over on Instagram it sounds like the big night out ended up being a little bit costly – as Bear found himself sitting alongside major A List stars including Leo DiCaprio and Bruce Willis.

“13 months ago I got a loan from the money shop of £300 for clothes for big brother , now I've flown my brother out to LAS VEGAS and spent £15k on flights , accommodation , tickets , and VIP areas .. 🐾 #doubtmenow,” he wrote ahead of the match.

If anyone ever doubted Bear before, they certainly shouldn't ever now #Winning.

