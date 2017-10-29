Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Everyone was absolutely loving Bear's costume

Sunday, October 29, 2017 - 11:26

Stephen Bear did his best to get scary for Halloween on Saturday night - but left more fans turned on than freaked out.

The Just Tattoo Of Us presenter put on some wizard robes, glasses, and a scarf featuring the colours of Gryffindor to transform himself into none other than Harry Potter.

Check out the transformation of Bear's ex - Charlotte Crosby

This being Halloween, however, Harry needed a creepy update, so Bear doused himself in fake blood to be a zombie version of the wizarding legend.

Grabbing his wand, Bear posed for a photos while among some bushes and uploaded the snap to Instagram for his fans to see. 

Instagram

And the fans were absolutely loving it.

"This is so weirdly attractive,” one appreciative follower wrote in the comments section - while another typed: "loookin’ gooooood!"

Instagram

Although another was concerned Bear may have spoiled his shirt and cloak, writing: "Ruined a perfect costume”.

What do you think of Bear's Halloween costume? Give us a tweet @MTVUK

Latest News

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Selena Gomez Fights Back Tears As She Opens Up About Kidney Transplant For First Time

The 21 Hottest Celebrity Men Of 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017

MTV Music Week London 2017: Everything You Need To Know

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Selena Gomez at the InStyle Awards

Selena Gomez To Perform At The American Music Awards

Avelino

Can Avelino Sort The Facts From The Bulls**t In Our Quick Fire Game?

Kelela attend Opening Ceremony presentation during New York Fashion Week at La Mamma on September 10, 2017 in New York City

Kelela Announces 'All It Took' Documentary Film

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Cute celeb couples

The 20 Absolute Cutest Celebrity Couples Of 2017

Cardi B attends Power 105.1s Powerhouse 2017 at the Barclays Center on October 26, 2017 in Brooklyn, New York City City

Nicki Minaj and Cardi B Team Up On Migos' New Single 'Motor Sport'

Little Mix

Leading Ladies Little Mix Bring The Party To London’s O2 Arena

Jade Thirlwall, Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jesy Nelson, and Perrie Edwards of music group Little Mix attend the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Festival at T-Mobile Arena on September 22, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada

Little Mix Tease Huge New Song 'Is Your Love Enough?'

More From Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

The Geordie Shore Cast Rally Around Charlotte Crosby As They Head On Wild Night Out

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Chet Johnson's Hilarious Jesus Sandal Reaction Was Her 'Funniest Tattoo Reveal' - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Charlotte Dawson gets emosh as she sees her Just Tattoo Of Us inking for the first time

MTV Are Searching For More Brave Participants To Put Their Trust To The Test On Just Tattoo Of Us

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Reveals Why Trolling Is The Worst Thing About Being Famous: 'We've All Got Feelings' - EXCLUSIVE

Just Tattoo Of Us

Just Tattoo Of Us 203 | OMG! Jade Breaks Down Over Connor's Brutal Design

Trending Articles

Teen Mom UK's Chloe Patton Flaunts Amazing Weight-loss Transformation And Fans Are Losing It

Marnie Simpson now has now body hair thanks to laser removal and she&#039;s really happy about it

Marnie Simpson’s Body Is Now Completely Hairless And She’s Pretty Happy About It

Charlotte Crosby Posts Defiant Message As Holly Hagan Insists She’s ‘Better’ Than Ever

Abbie Holborn Hits Back After Fan Trolls Her Mum On Twitter: 'Have Some Respect'

Megan McKenna spotted leaving her home with her ex Harry Eden

Megan McKenna’s Ex Harry Eden Spotted Leaving Her House With A Suitcase

Carley Belmonte has captured a picture of her mother&#039;s ghost on Snapchat

The Valleys' Carley Belmonte Sees The Ghost Of Her Dead Mum In A Snapchat Picture

Jemma Lucy has a go at working in McDonald&#039;s drive-thru after a night out

Jemma Lucy Spends Her Friday Night Serving At A McDonalds Drive-Thru

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Claps Back In The Best Way After Getting Rinsed For Awkward Mistake

Kim Kardashian celebrated her 37th birthday we a huge cake with her face on it

Kim Kardashian Celebrates 37th Birthday With A Cake Featuring Her Own Face

Charlotte Crosby chills out on a Friday night with a lux bubble bath

Charlotte Crosby Spends Her Friday Night Alone Enjoying A Bubble Bath And Bed

Love Islands&#039;s Olivia Attwood talks about why she hasn&#039;t posed nude yet

Olivia Attwood Opens Up About Going Nude: ‘It Feels Like Too Much To Give Up’

Taylor Swift responds to nude bodysuit drama in the best possible way

Taylor Swift Hits Back After She’s Slammed For Wearing Nude Bodysuit In Ready For It Video