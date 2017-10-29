Stephen Bear Was A Dead Harry Potter For Halloween And Fans Were Turned On

Stephen Bear did his best to get scary for Halloween on Saturday night - but left more fans turned on than freaked out.

The Just Tattoo Of Us presenter put on some wizard robes, glasses, and a scarf featuring the colours of Gryffindor to transform himself into none other than Harry Potter.

This being Halloween, however, Harry needed a creepy update, so Bear doused himself in fake blood to be a zombie version of the wizarding legend.

Grabbing his wand, Bear posed for a photos while among some bushes and uploaded the snap to Instagram for his fans to see.

And the fans were absolutely loving it.

"This is so weirdly attractive,” one appreciative follower wrote in the comments section - while another typed: "loookin’ gooooood!"

Although another was concerned Bear may have spoiled his shirt and cloak, writing: "Ruined a perfect costume”.

