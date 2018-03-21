Stormi Webster

Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Webster's Cutest Moments So Far

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's daughter is probably the cutest baby in the world.

Rachel Davies-Day
Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 14:51

Kylie Jenner might have kept her entire pregnancy a secret, but she's been showing off her daughter, Stormi Webster, ever since she welcomed her to the world on 1st February 2018.

It's fair to say the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and Travis Scott managed to spawn quite literally the most adorable baba we've ever seen, great genes guys.

Hit play on the video to see Stormi's most adorable moments from quality time with Jordyn Woods to impromptu photoshoots with her stunning mum...

She might not have been around for long, but Stormi has already managed to achieve some of the things us muggles only dream of. Being the muse behind an entire makeup line? Tick. Inspiring some seriously quirky nail art? Tick. Starring in the most liked Instagram photo EVER? Tick, tick, tick.

The little one is literally already on her way to worldwide domination, just like her business-savvy mum.

Nice one, Stormi.

Now get checking out the video to see Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian and a bunch of other celebs who kept humungous secrets from us...

