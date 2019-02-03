Stormi Webster Had The Cutest Reaction To Travis Scott’s Super Bowl Performance

Stormi Webster has proved that she’s her dad’s biggest fan after cheering her way through his Super Bowl performance.

Travis Scott made an appearance during Maroon 5’s halftime set and girlfriend Kylie Jenner was on hand to record how their daughter reacted to seeing it all play out on TV.

The one-year-old could be seen standing in front of the screen bouncing and giggling along to the music, with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star describing the video as “PRICELESS.”

It’s already been a big week in the Jenner-Webster household, with Stormi celebrating her first birthday with a rainbow cake, a series of bright and bold decorations, and more gifts than a toddler could shake a stick at.

The Super Bowl itself always plays a big part in their family life. It was this time last year that Kylie announced she’d given birth, explaining that she’d kept her pregnancy out of the limelight so she could fully enjoy the experience.

“I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world.”

"I knew for myself I needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free, and healthy way I knew how," she said.

With the couple already making references to having another baby, it’s genuinely possible that next year’s event could align with another big announcement.