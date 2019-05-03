Stormzy Achieves His First UK Number One Single With 'Vossi Bop'
Stormzy doesn't dab he just scores number ones.
Grime MC and all around musical phenomenon, Stormzy, has finally (and much deservedly) achieved his first UK Number one single with ‘Vossi Bop’.
After his huge success over the years, including a UK #1 album with ‘Gang Signs & Prayer’, three UK Top 10 singles, and now announced as a Glastonbury headliner… the artist is making moves all over, and now he’s racked up the title of holding a UK #1 single.
Garnering a whopping 12.7 million streams, Stormzy now holds the record for the biggest week of streams ever for a rapper, knocking Drake off the top spot by over two million streams. And it’s the fifth biggest streaming week of all time, no biggie.
Not only this, but he’s second behind Ariana Grande as having the biggest first-week combined sales of 2019 with 94,500 streams, whereas Grande has 126,000. Legends only.
Speaking to OfficialCharts.com, Stormzy revealed: “Words don’t really do it justice. I’m genuinely, for once in my life, speechless! My supporters have had my back like crazy – this is all you guys, thank you so much”
My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop
I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop
Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots
Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)
My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop
I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop
Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots
Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)
You ain't got a clue, let's be honest
I had a couple seeds, I made a forest
I put in the work and take the profit
Lookin' at my girl like "What a goddess" (Thank God)
Rule number two, don't make the promise
If you can't keep the deal then just be honest (Be honest)
I could never die, I'm Chuck Norris (Chuck Norris)
Fuck the government and fuck Boris (Yeah)
I'm a villain, killin' when I'm barrin'
Brothers in the hood just like the movie that I star in
Servicin' my whip, I phoned the boss to bring my car in
I could probably take your chick,
But I just wouldn't 'cause she's jarrin', oh
I got the sauce (Sauce), don't know what you thought (Thoughts)
Catch me up in the snow in my sliders and my shorts (Shorts)
Chicks tryna get my brother Flipz to share his thoughts
I think he's tryna tell me I should tell her he don't talk
I don't fuck with her
Yeah, I used to hit it but you're stuck with her
Man, I wouldn't even try my luck with her
Gyal say I'm bougie (Word), way too exclusive (Word)
Chillin' in Dubai know I get it all inclusive (Word)
Now may I ask if you can find it in your spirit (Yeah)
To leave us all alone and go and mind your fuckin' business
Lookin' in the mirror sayin', "Mikey, you're the illest" (Yeah)
When I'm James Bond, tryna live my movie like I'm Idris
So we telling 'em look
My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop
So much Vossi I might open up a Vossi shop
Mummy sayin' that I need to get some sleep
All this flyin' overseas is always fuckin' up my body clock
And all this stress has got me wrackin' at my brain (Ay ay)
So tell these little fishes back up off my name (Ay ay)
I ain't gotta be a rapper with a chain
Cah the rules are kinda different
When you're baddin' up the game (Straight)
Baddin' up the game, bad it up again (Yeah)
Had 'em up before, have 'em up again (Yeah)
Fake bruddas, man, your mandem will pretend (Yeah)
Pussy by himself, he's battlin' with his friends
Aww, you man are so insecure, man it's a joke (Man it's a joke)
I need a girl in Dior 'cause I'm the GOAT (Still the GOAT)
If you believe in your source then raise a toast (Raise a toast)
These are some genius thoughts so make the most
Told her "Save me some"
I need all the homage, could you pay me some?
Man a droppin' bangers on your baby mums
Gyals say I'm rude (Word), they wanna see me nude (Word)
My name stiff chocolate, I got nothing left to prove
I got holes in my lapel, rubbin' shoulders with your girl
Which one of said that I would go to jail? (Wah?)
Well, I guess you have to hold a L
Tell 'em "This is London city, we the hottest in the world"
What we tellin' em? Look
Following closely behind is Lil Nas X with ‘Old Town Road’ at #2, and Taylor Swift featuring Brendon Urie at #3 with ‘ME!’
We’re so happy for the artist and can’t wait to see him achieve more success in the future.