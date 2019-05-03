Stormzy Achieves His First UK Number One Single With 'Vossi Bop'

View the lyrics

Merky-ky-ky-ky

Like



My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop

Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)

My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop

Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)



You ain't got a clue, let's be honest

I had a couple seeds, I made a forest

I put in the work and take the profit

Lookin' at my girl like "What a goddess" (Thank God)

Rule number two, don't make the promise

If you can't keep the deal then just be honest (Be honest)

I could never die, I'm Chuck Norris (Chuck Norris)

Fuck the government and fuck Boris (Yeah)

I'm a villain, killin' when I'm barrin'

Brothers in the hood just like the movie that I star in

Servicin' my whip, I phoned the boss to bring my car in

I could probably take your chick,

But I just wouldn't 'cause she's jarrin', oh

I got the sauce (Sauce), don't know what you thought (Thoughts)

Catch me up in the snow in my sliders and my shorts (Shorts)

Chicks tryna get my brother Flipz to share his thoughts

I think he's tryna tell me I should tell her he don't talk

I don't fuck with her

Yeah, I used to hit it but you're stuck with her

Man, I wouldn't even try my luck with her

Gyal say I'm bougie (Word), way too exclusive (Word)

Chillin' in Dubai know I get it all inclusive (Word)

Now may I ask if you can find it in your spirit (Yeah)

To leave us all alone and go and mind your fuckin' business

Lookin' in the mirror sayin', "Mikey, you're the illest" (Yeah)

When I'm James Bond, tryna live my movie like I'm Idris

So we telling 'em look



My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop (Ay)

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ay)

Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots (Ay)

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)

My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop (Ay)

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ay)

Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots (Ay)

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)



My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop

So much Vossi I might open up a Vossi shop

Mummy sayin' that I need to get some sleep

All this flyin' overseas is always fuckin' up my body clock

And all this stress has got me wrackin' at my brain (Ay ay)

So tell these little fishes back up off my name (Ay ay)

I ain't gotta be a rapper with a chain

Cah the rules are kinda different

When you're baddin' up the game (Straight)

Baddin' up the game, bad it up again (Yeah)

Had 'em up before, have 'em up again (Yeah)

Fake bruddas, man, your mandem will pretend (Yeah)

Pussy by himself, he's battlin' with his friends

Aww, you man are so insecure, man it's a joke (Man it's a joke)

I need a girl in Dior 'cause I'm the GOAT (Still the GOAT)

If you believe in your source then raise a toast (Raise a toast)

These are some genius thoughts so make the most

Told her "Save me some"

I need all the homage, could you pay me some?

Man a droppin' bangers on your baby mums

Gyals say I'm rude (Word), they wanna see me nude (Word)

My name stiff chocolate, I got nothing left to prove

I got holes in my lapel, rubbin' shoulders with your girl

Which one of said that I would go to jail? (Wah?)

Well, I guess you have to hold a L

Tell 'em "This is London city, we the hottest in the world"

What we tellin' em? Look



My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop (Ay)

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ay)

Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots (Ay)

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)

My bruddas don't dab, we just Vossi bop (Ay)

I tell your girl to link me at the coffee shop (Ay)

Getting freaky in the sheets, we're takin' body shots (Ay)

Then I finish with a facial just to top it off (Ay)

Writer(s): MICHAEL OMARI JUNIOR, WILLIAM EDWARD ANDERSON, CHRISTINE ANDOH Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com