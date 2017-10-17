Stormzy, J-Hus, Stefflon Don, Jorja Smith and More Lead MOBO Nominations
This year's ceremony looks set to be one of MOBO's best...
There's no stopping Stormzy. His debut album Gangs Signs & Prayer is one of the best-selling of 2017 and his singles 'Big for Your Boots' and 'Cigarettes and Cush' are some of the year's biggest, not to mention his great Little Mix collaboration 'Power'!
On top of that, Stormzy leads the nominations for this year's MOBO Awards with an incredible five nominations.
And I missed your call
But you know night turn into day
I didn't stop to pause
I know I never see your face
And baby, that's my fault
But I'ma fix all my mistakes
So don't stress no more
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush (alright)
You don't ever let me down
You don't ever let me down
Got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
All those other girls just look
They ain't never takin' your crown
And girl I know it gets on your nerves sometimes
When I don't answer my phone
And yeah I double back on my words at times
But please don't start with that tone, 'cause girl
I love you, you know, but I can't be there
But when I get home, just roll my weed, yeah
What's mine is yours, give you space to breathe here
Just weed and cush, that's a major key here
Yeah, then you play me a song
Smokin' smoke 'til we're wavy and gone
Come home from a long hard day with the dons
Like where's my baby? I'm sorry it's been long
I'm sorry that I'm late
And I missed your call
But you know night turn into day
I didn't stop to pause
I know I never see your face
And baby, that's my fault
But I'ma fix all my mistakes
So don't stress no more
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
As much as you think you're a thorn
In the way that you feel, I come home
Every day when it rains
But it's real
Between us, ground so far beneath us
Sometimes I can't read ya
But it don't mean I won't treat ya
To a blunt full of that reefer
We may get in fights
But I could never see me leavin'
Somethin' 'bout our [?] the high can bring us
Sober just don't please us
If you're wondering, yeah, I'm still here because I see us
But Mary makes it easy to talk to you
Aww, yeah
'Cause sometimes I just can't spill my thoughts to you
I took you in every day
At the end of every day I belong to you
Belong to you
I'll still pass the bong to you
I'll write a song to you
I'll do no wrong to you
I'm sorry that I'm late
And I missed your call
But you know night turn into day
I didn't stop to pause
I know I never see your face
And baby, that's my fault
But I'ma fix all my mistakes
So don't stress no more
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
You got those cigarettes and cush
You don't ever let me down
I promise
You don't ever let me down
I won't ever let you down
'Cause you don't ever let me down
I won't ever let you down
'Cause you don't ever let me down
I can't ever let you down, down, down
Down, down, down, down
It's been like a month now
Since you left my side
Got me smokin' a blunt now
But there ain't no vibe
'Cause I fucked up badly
All I did was push
Now there's no more weed
No more cush
And I'm deep in the south side
And I can't find love
I was lookin' for my brown skin
Tryna find that buzz
Now what have you done, Stormz?
Now what have you caused?
And we weren't just bredrens
We were so much more
Girl you was my hero
The beat to my heart
And them tears on your face
Man they tear me apart
Man I just wanna fix you
Fix what I broke
No covers on the sofa
No more smoke
And I pray God saves you
Man I pray all night
I just wanna say thank you
'Cause you saved my life
But I cut you deep
And I know how it looks
Now there's no more weed
No more cush
No more cush
No more cush, yeah
Now there's no more cush
No more cush
Stormzy has been nominated for Best Male, Best Album, Best Song, Best Video and Best Grime Act.
What a star. We have no doubt that he will win many of the awards that he is up for this year. Hot on his heels though is 'Spirit' rapper J-Hus who has received an impressive four nominations and Process star Sampha who is nominated for three awards.
Bearing in mind the massive success of both artists this year, they could also win in their categories.
Sampha beat both Stormzy and J-Hus at the Mercury Prize last month so nothing is set in stone.
Meanwhile, repping the girls this year are Drake collaborator Jorja Smith and 'Hurtin' Me' rapper Stefflon Don. Both stars rack up three nominations this year and both will battle it out for Best Female at the prestigious awards ceremony in November.
Emeli Sandé, Jessie Ware, Nadia Rose, RAY BLK and more will also compete in the category.
The 2017 MOBOs take place on November 29th and tickets are available: HERE.
We cannot wait to see how the event unfolds!
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.