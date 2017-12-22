Stormzy

Stormzy Performs At A Fan's Dad's Funeral Following Twitter Request

The rapper has been hailed a hero after performing 'Blinded By Your Grace' at the funeral.

Rachel Davies-Day
Friday, December 22, 2017 - 09:46

Stormzy just proved he has an actual heart of gold by performing at a fan's dad's funeral following a Twitter request last week.

Nasir Bockarie reached out to the rapper on December 15, tweeting him: "Bro my Dad passed away on the day of my graduation last week Friday. Our favourite song of yours was blinded by your grace. Would love it if you could preform this at his funeral next Thursday 21st December. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck (sic)."

Take a look at the video for the latest MTV News update... 

The fan had no idea if Stormzy would actually come through, but the following day he tweeted him back, writing: "follow me so I can DM ya."

While Nasir didn't share the DM conversation, yesterday he took to the social media site once again to post a video of Stormzy honouring his wish as he began his performance of 'Blinded By Your Grace' at the funeral.

"@Stormzy1 May God truly bless you,you’re such a humble and genuine person. I can sleep well tonight knowing my Dad got the send off he deserved 🙏🏾 Rest In Perfect Peace Dad ❤️," he wrote alongside the touching clip.

Unsurprisingly, fans took to Twitter to praise Stormzy for his act of kindness as some hailed him a 'hero'.

What an incredible gesture!

 

 

 

