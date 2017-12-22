Stormzy Performs At A Fan's Dad's Funeral Following Twitter Request

Stormzy just proved he has an actual heart of gold by performing at a fan's dad's funeral following a Twitter request last week.

Nasir Bockarie reached out to the rapper on December 15, tweeting him: "Bro my Dad passed away on the day of my graduation last week Friday. Our favourite song of yours was blinded by your grace. Would love it if you could preform this at his funeral next Thursday 21st December. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck (sic)."

The fan had no idea if Stormzy would actually come through, but the following day he tweeted him back, writing: "follow me so I can DM ya."

Bro my Dad passed away on the day of my graduation last week Friday. Our favourite song of yours was blinded by your grace. Would love it if you could preform this at his funeral next Thursday 21st December. Don’t worry if you can’t, I just thought I’d try my luck 🙏🏾 #Hopeful — 7 (@GodsSonNB7) December 15, 2017

Follow me so I can dm ya — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) December 16, 2017

While Nasir didn't share the DM conversation, yesterday he took to the social media site once again to post a video of Stormzy honouring his wish as he began his performance of 'Blinded By Your Grace' at the funeral.

"@Stormzy1 May God truly bless you,you’re such a humble and genuine person. I can sleep well tonight knowing my Dad got the send off he deserved 🙏🏾 Rest In Perfect Peace Dad ❤️," he wrote alongside the touching clip.

Just wanted to say a massive thank you to @TrevorAWilliams who made this possible❤️ @Stormzy1 May God truly bless you,you’re such a humble and genuine person. I can sleep well tonight knowing my Dad got the send off he deserved🙏🏾Rest In Perfect Peace Dad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/zYcaIH713V — 7 (@GodsSonNB7) December 21, 2017

This guy is actually one of the most amazing people alive. What a hero! God bless you Stormzy and love to you and yours @GodsSonNB7 ❤️ — TOLU (@AIkusemori) December 21, 2017

Unsurprisingly, fans took to Twitter to praise Stormzy for his act of kindness as some hailed him a 'hero'.

What an incredible gesture!