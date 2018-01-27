Stormzy

Stormzy Refollows Maya Jama On Instagram After Fans Feared They'd Split

It looks like those break-up rumours were way off base.

Wednesday, March 14, 2018 - 11:34

Fans were left fearing the worst yesterday after rumours began circulating that Stormzy had hit the unfollow button on girlfriend Maya Jama's Instagram profile.

While people had assumed that everyone's favourite couple might have secretly parted ways - a quick scroll through his profile shows that the 24-year-old is already back to following his girlfriend on the platform.  

Stormzy last featured Maya on his Instagram account back in January, when he shared an emotional post about their third anniversary coupled alongside a picture of the duo snuggled up together. 

3 years with the love of my life ❤️

Obviously this mysterious Instagram activity prompted a lot of people to conclude that their romance was on the rocks, but - judging by how quickly he re-followed her - it sounds like the whole thing was blown way out of proportion. 

This comes after Stormzy opened up to The Sunday Mirror about how he's thinking of popping the question: "I'm still so young but I want to propose, it's going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best."

Maya also seems to have a healthy attitude about the public interest in her love life and told Women's Health that she tries not to get too bogged down in all the speculation about their relationship.

"We're click-bait, I get that, and I find it 'whatever' these days. It used to wind me up, but I'm super-aware that as soon as you go out with somebody who's doing something incredible, then that's all they want to attach to your name."

She added: "You know, I've got this thing where, if I don't feel 100%, I count my blessings. I'm like 'OK, what are you thankful for? You've got your health, a nice job, you're not starving, your family's healthy, blah blah blah…"

Love is alive. 

 

