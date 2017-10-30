Stormzy

Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK

A simple case of miscommunication...

Monday, October 30, 2017 - 16:42

Stormzy took to the X Factor stage last night to deliver a beautiful rendition of 'Blinded By Your Grace', the latest single from his album Gang Signs & Prayer. The entire performance was brilliant and Stormzy was joined on stage by 'Jealous' star Labrinth.

However, fans took issue with the fact that Stormzy didn't perform with MNEK who originally sings on the track.

On top of that MNEK wasn't made aware that there was an X Factor performance was happening without him.

The 'Never Forget You' hitmaker went on Twitter to express his sadness at being snubbed for the show: "guys what do you do when youve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk".

Considering that MNEK sounds amazing on 'Blinded By Your Grace', Stormzy's decision did seem a bit odd.

Nevertheless, seeing all of the backlash online, Stormzy took to social media today to explain the situation.

"First and foremost, MNEK is my bro and someone I HIGHLY respect and what he done on the song is unmatched" wrote the rapper. He then revealed that he's planned lots of performances of the single and he wants to "present it in different ways".

While Labrinth performed with Stormzy on The X Factor, MNEK will join him on The Jonathan Ross Show and elsewhere. The confusion lay in the fact that Stormzy asked his team to inform MNEK about the Labrinth performance but they forgot to.

Taking all of this into account, the whole debacle makes a lot of sense now.

MNEK also retweeted the thread to show his support and understanding.

What superstars. We can't wait to see them perform on Jonathan Ross!

Words: Sam Prance

