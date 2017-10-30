Stormzy Responds to X Factor Backlash After Performing with Labrinth Instead of MNEK

Stormzy took to the X Factor stage last night to deliver a beautiful rendition of 'Blinded By Your Grace', the latest single from his album Gang Signs & Prayer. The entire performance was brilliant and Stormzy was joined on stage by 'Jealous' star Labrinth.

However, fans took issue with the fact that Stormzy didn't perform with MNEK who originally sings on the track.

View the lyrics If you wanna leave

if you wanna go



baby don't leave

why don't we go

somewhere somewhere somewhere somewhere



why don't we go

somewhere somewhere somewhere somewhere



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos I'm not tryna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



If you wanna leave

if you wanna go

baby don't leave yet



take my hand, shut your eyes and imagine

wouldn't it be nice

just to have, an escape, a distraction

far away from this life

I tried to be cool but this world's too cruel

for me, to sit around, & simply drown in fear

so I'm asking you, what would you do

if we could get out of here



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos Im not tryna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



If you wanna leave

if you wanna go

baby don't leave yet



your love's like a fantasy

nothing like what I saw on the news yesterday

another man down, blood on the ground

makes me wanna just runaway

where we run is a mystery

ignorance is bliss to me

cos whenever I turn on my tv it's just misery



I tried to be cool but this world's too cruel

for me, to sit around, & simply drown in fear

so I'm asking you, what would you do

if we could get out of here



Would you like to go to paradise

Cos I don't wanna go alone

Runaway with me to paradise

If you wanna leave, then we can go

Cos the real world told me lies

The realest lies ever told

so let's run away and find paradise

paradise

and soon paradise will be home



(Paradise is an escape)

Hooooome

(If you wanna leave if you wanna go)

Hoooome

(If you wanna leave if you wanna go)

Paradise is in the mind baby

Paradise is in the mind baby

it won't take too long to find baby

Paradise is in the mind baby

In Paradise we're free

to do what we want to do

we're free

baby Writer(s): Uzoechi Emenike, ULTRA NATE WYCHE, John Ciafone, Lem Springsteen Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

On top of that MNEK wasn't made aware that there was an X Factor performance was happening without him.

The 'Never Forget You' hitmaker went on Twitter to express his sadness at being snubbed for the show: "guys what do you do when youve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk".

Considering that MNEK sounds amazing on 'Blinded By Your Grace', Stormzy's decision did seem a bit odd.

guys what do you do when youve come back from a date to find out that Labrinth was singing your song on X Factor instead of you? cos rn idk — MNEK (@MNEK) October 29, 2017

Nevertheless, seeing all of the backlash online, Stormzy took to social media today to explain the situation.

"First and foremost, MNEK is my bro and someone I HIGHLY respect and what he done on the song is unmatched" wrote the rapper. He then revealed that he's planned lots of performances of the single and he wants to "present it in different ways".

While Labrinth performed with Stormzy on The X Factor, MNEK will join him on The Jonathan Ross Show and elsewhere. The confusion lay in the fact that Stormzy asked his team to inform MNEK about the Labrinth performance but they forgot to.

Gonna quickly clear up yesterday's situation with @MNEK not performing with me on The X Factor — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

We created some special moments when we performed BBYG Pt.2 @ Westfields and on the live lounge and with this campaign I'll be having... — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

and present it in different formats hence why I invited Lab to join me as a special guest — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

Here's the exact message I sent a while back and this'll probably put it into context pic.twitter.com/FAeRH6ocDo — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

and I can fully fully understand why that looks FOUL. Fully understand. I would feel exactly the same so my apologies brother — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

and disrespect and slyness is never my angle so sincere apologies to M and his whole team, never any disrespected intended. 🙏🏿❤️ — #GSAP (@Stormzy1) October 30, 2017

Taking all of this into account, the whole debacle makes a lot of sense now.

MNEK also retweeted the thread to show his support and understanding.

What superstars. We can't wait to see them perform on Jonathan Ross!

Words: Sam Prance

