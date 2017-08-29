Stormzy Teases 'Cigarettes and Cush' Mini Movie

Stormzy has finally announced the next single from his debut with an epic trailer!

Fan favourite 'Cigarettes & Cush' is the official third single, following 'Cold' and 'Big For Your Boots', and he's a made a whole movie for it.

"A film inspired by the album Gang Signs & Prayer" is what the neon-lit trailer states, showing Stormz in the most aesthetically pleasing warehouse of weed we could ever imagine.

The 40-second clip doesn't give away much, although it reveals that Andrea Ali will be his co-star, while we'll need to wait and see if featured singers Lily Allen or Kehlani make an appearance.

'Cigarettes and Cush' is one of our favourite tracks on Gang Signs & Prayer, and this mini-movie looks like it's going to show a whole new side to the rapper.

Consider us VERY excited...

By Ross McNeilage

