Stormzy

Stormzy Teases 'Cigarettes and Cush' Mini Movie

No word on whether Lily Allen or Kehlani will feature...

Tuesday, August 29, 2017 - 15:55

Stormzy has finally announced the next single from his debut with an epic trailer!

Fan favourite 'Cigarettes & Cush' is the official third single, following 'Cold' and 'Big For Your Boots', and he's a made a whole movie for it.

"A film inspired by the album Gang Signs & Prayer" is what the neon-lit trailer states, showing Stormz in the most aesthetically pleasing warehouse of weed we could ever imagine.

The 40-second clip doesn't give away much, although it reveals that Andrea Ali will be his co-star, while we'll need to wait and see if featured singers Lily Allen or Kehlani make an appearance.

'Cigarettes and Cush' is one of our favourite tracks on Gang Signs & Prayer, and this mini-movie looks like it's going to show a whole new side to the rapper.

Consider us VERY excited...

By Ross McNeilage

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

WATCH STORMZY AND LITTLE MIX'S 'POWER' BELOW

Latest News

Game of Thrones Spinoff Shows: Cast Reveal Ideas | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones’ Isaac Hampstead Wright Reveals Ideas For Bran’s Death | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones Cast Play SNOG/MARRY/AVOID: Westeros Edition | MTV Movies

Game of Thrones Season 7 DELETED SCENES – Cast Reveal Favourites! | MTV Movies

8 T-Shirts To Buy If You Can't Afford The £285 Gucci Logo Tee

Stormzy Teases 'Cigarettes and Cush' Mini Movie

It's Liam Payne's Birthday But Which Of His One Direction Bandmates Sent Him A Cute Birthday Message?

Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash After Taking Part In Jackie O Inspired Photoshoot

Kim Kardashian Says North West "Does Not Like" Her Little Brother Saint

Maroon 5 and SZA Announce Surprise Collab 'What Lovers Do'

Taylor Swift Might Get Her First Ever UK Number One This Week

Love Island's Chris Hughes Reveals He HATES Fame: "I Just Don't Enjoy It"

Megan McKenna And Pete Wicks Open Up About The Truth Behind Their Rekindled Relationship

Some Actually Quite Good Things About Going Back To School

Pokemon

Here’s How To FINALLY Get Hold Of Mythical Pokemon Marshadow In Pokemon Sun And Moon… For FREE!

Evangeline Lilly Reveals First Look At Her Ant-Man And The Wasp Costume

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

'Despacito' Ties Mariah Carey's 21-Year Record For Longest American Number One

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

Cole Sprouse Is Convinced He's Found Lili Reinhart's Doppelganger

More From Stormzy

Stormzy Teases 'Cigarettes and Cush' Mini Movie

Stormzy&#039;s new campaign pics for Adidas are here.
Style

You Need To Check Out Stormzy's New adidas Campaign Already

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims
Music

Is Stormzy About To Collaborate With Love Island Winner Kem?

Music

Ed Sheeran, Stormzy, The xx and More All Receive 2017 Mercury Prize Nominations

Ed Sheeran and Little Mix Dominate 2017's Best Selling Singles and Albums Lists

Life

Celebs Took To Twitter To Wish A Boy Who Was Being Bullied Happy Birthday

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Stormzy and More Soar to Number One with their Artists for Grenfell Charity Single

The Grenfell Tower Charity Single Featuring Rita Ora, Louisa Johnson and More Is Smashing Chart Records

Simon Cowell's All Star Grenfell Tower Charity Single Ft. Stormzy, Rita Ora & More Soars to No.1 On iTunes

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson and more will record a charity single for the Grenfell Tower victims
Music

Liam Payne, Stormzy, Louisa Johnson, Craig David And More Confirmed For Grenfell Tower Charity Single

Little Mix - Power - Music Video
Little Mix

Power (Ft. Stormzy)

"F**k it!" Friday: Stormzy

Trending Articles

Chloe Ferry Rings In Her 22nd Birthday In The Boldest Of Cut-Out Dresses

Gaz Beadle Proudly Puts Pregnant Emma McVey’s Baby Bump On Display

Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby Breaks Her Silence Over Latest 'Split' From Bear

Marnie Simpson Breaks Her Silence On Gaz Beadle Expecting A Baby With Emma McVey

TV Shows

Geordie Shore's Abbie Holborn Has Confirmed She's Bought A New Foundation And All Is Well In The World Again - EXCLUSIVE

Sophie Kasaei
TV Shows

Geordie Shore’s Sophie Kasaei Reveals Her Romantic Moment On The Show And It Involves Hitting The Sh*g Pad With Joel Corry - EXCLUSIVE 

Jemma Lucy wowed in a very revealing outfit during the Celebrity Big Brother final
Celebrity

Everyone’s Talking About The Dress Jemma Lucy Wore At The Celebrity Big Brother Final

Teen Mom UK Spoiler Video: Mia Boardman And Manley Geddes Split After The Couple Have Their Biggest Argument Over *This* Social Media Post

Marnie Simpson Weighs In On Love Island's Sam And Georgia Splitting Amid Cheating Rumours

Calvin Harris Parties Until 5am At VMAs After Party With Sophie Kasaei?

Jemma Lucy Sets A Picture Of Katie Price On FIRE As She Reignites Bitter Feud

TV Shows

16 Of The Most Iconic Moments There Has Ever Been In The Land Of Geordie Shore