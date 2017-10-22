Stormzy's Biggest Fear Is Something Really Wild
The grime star is a bit of a scaredy cat when it comes to one particular wild animal
Chart topping Grime star Stormzy is apparently terrified of tigers.
The Big For Your Boots star is said to be so scared of the big cats that he almost pulled out of appearing on The X Factor - which saw him jet to South Africa to assist Nicole Scherzinger in picking her top choices to go through to the live rounds of the long-running ITV show.
A source has blabbed to the Daily Star on Sunday that Stormzy (whose real name is Michael Owuo, Jr.) claiming he almost pulled out over fears of running into a tiger - despite the animals being native to Asia, not Africa.
"Stormzy is absolutely terrified of tigers,” the source claims.
"He was later overheard joking that he almost pulled out of filming because he was so scared,” they added.
The scaredy cat antics are unlikely to damage Stormzy’s ultra-cool status, however.
The star is still looked up to by many, despite the fact he he seems to be going out of his way to trash his own credibility.
I ain't the chick to walk behind you around town
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Hold up!
My turn
I make this look easy, tick tick boom like gasoline-y
Yeah, they call me Lamborghini, 'cause I know just what I'm worth
Zero to hundred, b-b-body make' em stutter
Start my engine, push the button, 'cause I'm gon' be coming first
Oh, I'm a machine when I do it
I'll be catching fire, gasoline when I do it
Just cause you're packin', packin', whoop, down south
That don't mean I'm ever gonna take it laying down, baby
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Who got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the
Hold up!
When them boys talk loose and tell you power's for a king (huh?)
You just play it cool and tell 'em power's not a thing (what?)
You look him in the eye and say, "I know I'm not a guy
But see there's power in my losses and there's power in my wins"
Independent woman, look to shower in your Bimms
They call me cocoa but I'm mad, you can't be powderin' my skin
And you don't need to spend another hour in the gym
You know I'm blinded by his grace but when you found me I was dim
And we'll be countin' down the years, yeah I'm about this
All them dirty secrets that we share, I'll clear the browsers
We the type to build on our careers and share the houses
You can be a woman and a boss and wear the trousers at the same time
You should know
That I ain't never lettin' go
But as long as I'm alive, then I'll be sponsorin' your pride
You know there's power in a couple, let me compliment your vibe, yo
You're the man, but I got the, I got the, I got the power
You make rain, but I'll make it, I'll make it, I'll make it shower
You should know, I'm the one who's in control
I'll let you come take the wheel, as long as you don't forget
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Cause I got, I got, I got the power
Oh yeah, yeah, yeah
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
I got the, I got the power
Baby don't forget I got the power, yeah
The power, yeah, yeah-eh
Motorbike, motorbike, motorbike, motorbike
Bike, bike, bike, bike
Bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, bike, whoop
The star started out as a credible grime artist only to offer vocals on a generic pop hit with Little Mix and lower himself to being a guest judge on The X Factor.
Stormzy also continues to support the Labour party despite concerns of misogyny, sexism, anti-Semitism and corruption growing within the political party while leader Jeremy Corbyn does next to nothing to combat it.
WATCH! Shocking Celebrity Surgery Complications