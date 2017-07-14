Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Barb may have met her sticky end after being dragged into the Upside Down but her legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of Stranger Things viewers worldwide. And the proof of the pudding is in her recent nomination for an actual Emmy.

Actor Shannon Purser was basically the amalgamation of third-wheelers across the globe - with her portrayal of bespectaled and supposedly uncool pal of Nancy Wheeler hitting all the right spots when it comes to depicting real-life adolesence.

Getty

While 13 Reasons Why was dramatically snubbed from the awards ceremony (read more about that here) nostalgia-fest Stranger Things managed to sweep the board with 18 nominations - one of which was Shannon being up for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama gong.

Wow. I am so incredibly honored. Thank you so much. Congratulations to all the other incredible nominees. @TheEmmys — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 13, 2017

I apologize in advance to everyone who asks me how I feel about the nomination because I'm just avdjdekekldoxmfmslsjtneaj — Shannon Purser (@shannonpurser) July 14, 2017

This has done wonders for the Barb supporters out there, who, for the most part have been fairly dormant since the first series wrapped up back in 2016. Some were even determined to revive all those old pool-based resurrection memes.

BARB GOT AN EMMY NOMINATION, Y'ALL!!!! pic.twitter.com/2ndbsc1j3k — Timmy Metzner (@timmymetzner) July 13, 2017

BARB GOT AN EMMY NOM

U DID IT INTERNET

U GOT BARB JUSTICE — #rachelsyme (@rachsyme) July 13, 2017

Good luck, Barb. Keep on showing them mouthbreathers what you're worth.