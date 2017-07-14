Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy
At least that campaign was good for something.
Barb may have met her sticky end after being dragged into the Upside Down but her legacy lives on in the hearts and minds of Stranger Things viewers worldwide. And the proof of the pudding is in her recent nomination for an actual Emmy.
Actor Shannon Purser was basically the amalgamation of third-wheelers across the globe - with her portrayal of bespectaled and supposedly uncool pal of Nancy Wheeler hitting all the right spots when it comes to depicting real-life adolesence.
While 13 Reasons Why was dramatically snubbed from the awards ceremony (read more about that here) nostalgia-fest Stranger Things managed to sweep the board with 18 nominations - one of which was Shannon being up for the Best Supporting Actress in a Drama gong.
This has done wonders for the Barb supporters out there, who, for the most part have been fairly dormant since the first series wrapped up back in 2016. Some were even determined to revive all those old pool-based resurrection memes.
Good luck, Barb. Keep on showing them mouthbreathers what you're worth.