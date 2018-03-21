Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown Comforts Fan After Nobody Turned Up To His Stranger Things Party

Eleven is speaking up.

Wednesday, March 21, 2018 - 09:43

There is nothing more upsetting than throwing a party that nobody turns up to, but Millie Bobby Brown has waded in to save the day after a Stranger Things fan was ditched during his themed birthday celebrations.

Like all good stories, the whole thing played out on social-media after a girl called Ayen Alambat tweeted photos from the empty event and called out the “punk ass” kids who failed to show up for her brother’s do. 

Let's get checking out Barb playing an episode of Never Have I Ever because she never would have ditched Ayen's party... 

Images from the party showed that it was beyond cool by anyone’s standards. We’re talking platters of food, a wall feature made up of Joyce’s fairy lights, pitchers of demogorgan blood, and even an ST-themed birthday cake. Bitchin’. 

“My brother invited 8 of his classmates for his stranger things themed bday party & none of their punk selves showed up,” the Twitter post reads.

It wasn’t long belong before the heartbreaking message went viral, with fans of the series telling Aaron that they’d have been privileged to receive an invite to such an epic party. 

“TELL AARON THAT WE (his twitter fam) COMING NEXT YEAR,” one person wrote, as another said: “Should of slid the addy I would of came through.” 

The whole thing even caught the attention of Millie Bobby Brown, who pointed out that she and the rest of the Stranger Things cast would never have skipped out on such an “awesome” event. 

She wrote: “What!!!!  Oh Well You can let them all know that everyone on behalf on Stranger things would’ve come! I think your awesome and next year I would like an invite... Please?”

Hinting that the entire family would be down to bulk-buy eggos to secure a visit from Eleven, Ayen responded: “YES MILLIE. AARON LOVES YOU. AND THE WHOLE CAST.” 

Oh, and Gaten Matarazzo (AKA Dustin) is fully on board to raid the Hawkins Middle School fridge in honour of the celebration: "Count me in too! I’ll bring the chocolate pudding," he added. 

 

 

