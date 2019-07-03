Stranger Things

Millie Bobby Brown’s Net Worth Is Even Bigger Than Our Love For Stranger Things

Wednesday, July 3, 2019 - 10:13

Are you in the mood to regret your entire life today? Great news, because we have a bunch of figures to hand that’ll make you wish you auditioned for a small show called Stranger Things back in 2016.

It doesn’t take a genius to figure out that Millie Bobby Brown (AKA Eleven) has earned some serious cash for her role in the sci-fi series, but the actual sum that she’s earned over the past few years is guaranteed to leave you shook.

According to Deadline, Millie and the rest of the gang made a casual $30,000 per episode during the Netflix show’s first two seasons and have since negotiated a major pay increase for the third instalment. 

The core groups of kids are reportedly earning $250,000 an episode, meaning that Millie’s made a sweet $2 million just for the upcoming season. After doing a bit of maths, Cosmopolitan have concluded that her role in the show has earned her $2,510,000 in total.

They’ve pointed out that she’s also earned a lot of money from her modelling campaigns since signing to IMG back in 2017. Not to mention her role in 2019 movie Godzilla: King of the Monsters for which she was reportedly paid $1,000,000. Casual.

Her collaboration with EA Games in The Sims 4 is just another bullet-point on her CV, although nobody knows exactly how much she earned from that deal. Still, according to Celebrity Net Worth, her overall net worth is estimated to be a whopping $4 million. 

Um, is anyone else feeling suddenly inspired to take up acting?

