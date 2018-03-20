Stranger Things

Netflix Have Given The Stranger Things Cast A Massive Pay Rise For Season 3

Production on the next installment of the show begins April 23rd.

Tuesday, March 20, 2018 - 09:42

Netflix are parting ways with some serious cash to ensure that the stars of Stranger Things are fully on board with filming the third series of the Emmy-nominated programme.

While it’s safe to say that nobody in the sci-fi series is short of a few pennies, The Hollywood Reporter have claimed that the entire cast have been locked in intense negotiations about their contracts. 

Let's get checking out Barb (RIP) from Stranger Things playing Never Have I Ever... 

Considering everyone with access to Netflix is obsessed with the show, producers have decided to shell out around $350,000 an episode for each of the show's adult actors, and increase the children’s pay by 12 times as much as their earlier deals.

The dialogue apparently closed last week and has seen the streaming giant separate the cast into three neat tiers. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are in the top tier and are allegedly making a neat $350,000 per episode. 

Getty

The second tier is made up of dream team Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — who are each collecting a paycheck of $250,000 per episode. While the third tier is comprised of Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Kerry, who are all earning $150,000 per episode.

It’s unclear where Millie Bobby Brown fits into all this, but the same publication pointed out that her negotiations have been separate from the rest of the young cast and it stands to reason that she’ll be asking for a few more $$$. 

Production on series three is scheduled to begin on April 23rd and it sounds like the gang will all be well compensated for their efforts.

Latest News

The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Charlotte Crosby Gets Shut Down By Josh Ritchie As He Refuses This Romantic Advance
Shawn Mendes
Shawn Mendes Is Releasing New Music This Week﻿
Charlotte Crosby Couldn’t Care Less About People Slating Her Cosmetic Surgery
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
Camila Cabello &amp; Taylor Swift
Camila Cabello Matches Taylor Swift US Chart Record
Taylor Swift Sends A Bottle Of Champagne To A Couple On Their Wedding Day
ITV&#039;s The Real Full Monty Cast
You Can Watch Megan McKenna Do A Sexy Strip For Charity As The Real Full Monty Cast Are Revealed
Endometriosis 101: All Your Questions Answered
period-sex-stain-880x429.jpg
Everything You Wanted To Know About Period Sex
Netflix Have Given The Stranger Things Cast A Massive Pay Rise For Season 3
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
Cirque De Soleil Artist Yann Arnuad Fell To His Death During Florida Show
Fifth Harmony Confirm Hiatus on Twitter
Tinashe
Tinashe Unveils ‘Joyride’ Album Cover and Release Date
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Chris Hughes Told To 'Hang' Himself As He Reveals Disturbing Extent Of Death Threats He's Received
Rihanna &amp; Drake
Drake Stars on ‘Lemon’ Remix with N.E.R.D and Rihanna

More From Stranger Things

Netflix Have Given The Stranger Things Cast A Massive Pay Rise For Season 3
The Way The Stranger Things Cast Pronounced Dermot O'Leary's Name At The NTAs Is Hilarious
Niall Horan And Millie Bobby Brown Are Currently Fangirling Over Each Other On Twitter
Stranger Things Has Officially Been Confirmed For A Third Series By Netflix
A Reddit User Designed A Stranger Things Palette And Someone Needs To Make It Happen
Drake and Millie Bobby Brown Stranger Things Instagram
Drake And Stranger Things' Millie Bobby Brown Posed For Instagram And Everyone Lost Their Minds
Lili Reinhart Thinks It's 'Sickening' That People Are Slamming Finn Wolfhard
This Fan Theory That Stranger Things And It Are Connected Is Way Too Freaky To Deal With
Charlie Heaton From Stranger Things Is A Harry Styles Lookalike
Harry Styles Has A Stranger Things Lookalike And It's Like Being In The Upside Down
Stranger Things
Barb from Stranger Things Talks Riverdale Crossover
Stranger Things
Barb From Stranger Things Plays Never Have I Ever
Louis Tomlinson Ruthlessly Trolls Niall Horan For Being Scared Of Stranger Things

Trending Articles

Fans Are Divided About Zayn Malik’s Neck Tattoo For This Awkward Reason
Fans Can't Cope With How Peachy Chloe Ferry's Behind Looks On Instagram
Goku
Dragon Ball Legends Looks Like The Best Mobile Fighting Game Ever
Rob Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Weight Loss And He Looks Great
Charlotte Crosby Reveals Real Reason She Broke Down In The Street: 'I Made One Of The Biggest Mistakes Of My Life And I Paid For It'
ZAYN Opens Up About the Sound of His New Album
People Are Reading Into What Katy Perry Said About Taylor Swift On American Idol
From Charlotte Crosby To Ed Sheeran: Grim Af Celeb Injuries That Will Make Your Stomach Drop
Megan McKenna & Muggy Mike Get Steamy AF On Romantic Getaway
The Real Reason Marnie Simpson Wore A Swimsuit The Entire Time On Ex On The Beach
Holly Hagan Dials Up The Temperature In A Blue String Bikini
Ex On The Beach First Look: Geordie Shore's Marnie Simpson Arrives On The Beach Looking For Love And Not Another "D*ckhead."