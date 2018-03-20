Netflix Have Given The Stranger Things Cast A Massive Pay Rise For Season 3

Netflix are parting ways with some serious cash to ensure that the stars of Stranger Things are fully on board with filming the third series of the Emmy-nominated programme.

While it’s safe to say that nobody in the sci-fi series is short of a few pennies, The Hollywood Reporter have claimed that the entire cast have been locked in intense negotiations about their contracts.

Considering everyone with access to Netflix is obsessed with the show, producers have decided to shell out around $350,000 an episode for each of the show's adult actors, and increase the children’s pay by 12 times as much as their earlier deals.

The dialogue apparently closed last week and has seen the streaming giant separate the cast into three neat tiers. Winona Ryder and David Harbour are in the top tier and are allegedly making a neat $350,000 per episode.

The second tier is made up of dream team Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp — who are each collecting a paycheck of $250,000 per episode. While the third tier is comprised of Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Kerry, who are all earning $150,000 per episode.

It’s unclear where Millie Bobby Brown fits into all this, but the same publication pointed out that her negotiations have been separate from the rest of the young cast and it stands to reason that she’ll be asking for a few more $$$.

Production on series three is scheduled to begin on April 23rd and it sounds like the gang will all be well compensated for their efforts.