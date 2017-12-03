Stranger Things

Stranger Things Has Officially Been Confirmed For A Third Series By Netflix

Hold onto your gorgons, mouthbreathers.

Sunday, December 3, 2017 - 15:22

It looks like we’re all about to be seeing much more of Steve’s floppy hair and Joyce’s unparalleled levels of existential dread because Netflix have just confirmed that Stranger Things has been renewed for a third season.

It was pretty much in the bag that viewers would be in for another stint of 80s nostalgia when the creators of the show - The Duffer Brothers - revealed in Variety that they already have blueprints for a fourth series in mind.

Let's all get checking out an update from MTV News...

Because nobody wants to count their demogorgon’s until they’ve actually hatched, a casual 500,000 people took to Netflix’s Twitter poll to cast their vote on a potential third series.

Hinting that there’s a whole realm of Dungeons & Dragons analogies that we’ve yet to experience, the account confirmed: “FOR THE LOVE OF STEVE, DUH! So hold tight baby darts — season 3 is officially happening.”

This comes after Chief Hopper himself (AKA actor David Harbour) told The Independent: “We’re talking about ending Stranger Things at either season four or season five. I know there is an end to the story. It’s a very beautiful end, which we want to tell and then get out. 

Netflix

He added: “We’ll see how long it goes. But there is a definite end to the story, which I’m excited for. We’ve already been laying out the pipework. There are Easter eggs in season one that you won’t get until season four. You’ll look back and say, ‘we’ve been seeing this story the whole time, we just haven’t realised it’. To me, that’s wonderful.”

Wonderful? Er, we think he means:

 

 

