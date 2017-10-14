Stranger Things

The Full Stranger Things Series 2 Trailer Is Here And It Is So Totally Amazing

It looks like things are going to get even stranger…

Saturday, October 14, 2017 - 15:15

The wait for the new series of Stranger Things is almost over, and there’s a brand new trailer to check out - just incase you’re not excited enough already about the show's return. 

And from the two and half minute-long final trailer we can see that Eleven is back, Will is struggling to deal with his traumatic experience in the Upside Down, and there are more freaky tentacled creatures to fight. 

“It’s judgment day, which is why we need as much help as we can get,” says Lucas in the clip. Dunno about you, but we have actual chills. 

The second series is set a year after the first, and so far we know titles of the first six episodes from the new series, they’re called… “MadMax,” “Trick or Treat Freak,” “The Pollywog,” “Will the Wise,” “Dig Dug,” and “The Spy.”

And if you haven’t already, set a phone reminder for 27 October because that’s when Stranger Things series 2 is back on Netflix. 

 

Words: Olivia Cooke

