Stranger Things

THIS Character Will Be The Main Focus Of Stranger Things Season 2

Get ready to return to the Upside Down

Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 15:52

All the secrets of Stranger Things have been harder to find than an entrance into the Upside Down.

But one cast member has revealed that the second season of the hit Netflix show will focus on one character in particular.

Netflix

David Harbour plays police detective Jim Hopper on the sci-fi drama – and fans of the show will remember his daughter had died of cancer before the show begins.

Now the actor says his character’s daughter will be a huge focus of the upcoming second season.

Netflix

“Hopper's daughter will be the primary focus of Season 2, but not in the way that you think it will be," David told TV Guide.

“Hopper's understanding of that relationship and Hopper's understanding of being a father and of being a man grows deeper and deeper in Season 2,” he teased further.

Netflix

“And we get a lot of time to explore what that is, but it won't be in the literal way that you think it is. I don't want to tell you any more than that because it's good stuff," he added.

Fans of the show don’t have too much longer to wait for new episodes of the show – the entire second season will be available to stream from 27 October.

WATCH! The Stranger Things Kids Play THE WHISPER CHALLENGE!

Latest News

Stranger Things

THIS Character Will Be The Main Focus Of Stranger Things Season 2

Olivia Attwood

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

Rogan O&#039;Conner

Rogan O'Connor Starts The Fighting Talk As He Prepares To Face Dan Osborne In Celeb Boxing Match

A Real Housewives Star Has Just Threatened To Punch Out Stephen Bear

Megan McKenna reveals first look at High Heeled Shoes music video

Is Megan McKenna About To Quit Towie And Sign A Record Deal?

Made In Chelsea's Louise Thompson Says Exercise Is Better Than Sex

Sam Smith Opens Up About Mental Health Battle Endured Following His International Success

Stephen Bear

Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

Zayn Malik has revealed why he shaved off all his hair, blames bleach

Zayn Malik Reveals The Reason Why He Had To Shave All His Beautiful Hair Off

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram

Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Megan McKenna reveals first look at High Heeled Shoes music video

Megan McKenna Shares A Pic From Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video And Looks Totally Gorgeous

Vicky Pattison reveals what she eats in a week and it includes sweets and booze!

Vicky Pattison Reveals Exactly What She Eats In A Week And It Includes Haribo And Wine

Jemma Lucy has announced her first make up range

Jemma Lucy Announces Her Debut Collection Of Lipsticks And The Colour Names Are SO Jemma Lucy

Did Pete Wicks actually sleep with Jemma Lucy just weeks before getting together with Megan McKenna?

Did Pete Wicks Actually Sleep With Jemma Lucy Weeks Before Getting With Megan McKenna?

Marnie Simpson plans to introduce Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers

Marnie Simpson Plans To Introduce New Boyfriend Casey Johnson To Aaron Chalmers At His Next Fight

Marty McKenna and Chole Ferry DO make a good couple according to Sophie Kasaei

Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna Are A Good Couple But Now’s Not The Time, Says Sophie Kasaei

The Script Get Their Fourth UK Number One Album With 'Freedom Child'

Shawn Mendes

A Look At Shawn Mendes' Glo Up: From Vine to MTV Unplugged

Kim Kardashian Shows Off Incredible Transformation As She Steps Out In Cut Out Dress

Beck’s New 'Up All Night' Video Is A Dreamy Delight

More From Stranger Things

Stranger Things
TV Shows

THIS Character Will Be The Main Focus Of Stranger Things Season 2

Stranger Things

There’s a Stranger Things Themed Bar in Chicago

Movies

Barb From Stranger Things Gets The Justice She Deserves After Being Nominated For An Emmy

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown Was Nearly X-23 In Logan

TV Shows

We Are Living for This 13 Reasons Why/ Stranger Things Crossover Bromance

13 Of The Funniest Moments From The MTV Movie & TV Awards 2017

Netflix
Movies

Stranger Things Season 2: Trailer & Release Date Revealed

SAG Awards 2017
Movies

SAG Awards 2017: Full Winners List

Stranger Things
Movies

Eleven From 'Stranger Things' Wants To Play This Classic Star Wars Hero…

Stranger Things
Stranger Things

The Stranger Things Kids Play THE WHISPER CHALLENGE!

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Spoiler Video: Gaz Beadle Drops A Relationship Bombshell On The House As He Finally Returns Following Emma McVey Split

Stephen Bear
Celebrity

Stephen Bear Has Shared Some Terrifying Details About The Ghosts That Haunt Charlotte Crosby's House

Chloe Ferry has shared a sexy lingerie selfie on Instagram
Celebrity

Chloe Ferry Posts Ridiculously Hot Lingerie Selfie Because Why Not

Charlotte Crosby Looks Unrecognisable After Incredible Hair Transformation

Love Island's Jamie Jewitt Comes Clean About Camilla Thurlow Split Rumours

Marnie Simpson plans to introduce Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson Plans To Introduce New Boyfriend Casey Johnson To Aaron Chalmers At His Next Fight

Olivia Attwood
Celebrity

Love Island's Olivia Attwood Is Basically Just As Posh As Camilla Thurlow

Vicky Pattison reveals what she eats in a week and it includes sweets and booze!
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Reveals Exactly What She Eats In A Week And It Includes Haribo And Wine

Marty McKenna and Chole Ferry DO make a good couple according to Sophie Kasaei

Chloe Ferry And Marty McKenna Are A Good Couple But Now’s Not The Time, Says Sophie Kasaei

Zayn Malik has revealed why he shaved off all his hair, blames bleach

Zayn Malik Reveals The Reason Why He Had To Shave All His Beautiful Hair Off

Celebrity

A Real Housewives Star Has Just Threatened To Punch Out Stephen Bear

Megan McKenna reveals first look at High Heeled Shoes music video
Celebrity

Megan McKenna Shares A Pic From Her High Heeled Shoes Music Video And Looks Totally Gorgeous