THIS Character Will Be The Main Focus Of Stranger Things Season 2

All the secrets of Stranger Things have been harder to find than an entrance into the Upside Down.

But one cast member has revealed that the second season of the hit Netflix show will focus on one character in particular.

David Harbour plays police detective Jim Hopper on the sci-fi drama – and fans of the show will remember his daughter had died of cancer before the show begins.

Now the actor says his character’s daughter will be a huge focus of the upcoming second season.

“Hopper's daughter will be the primary focus of Season 2, but not in the way that you think it will be," David told TV Guide.

“Hopper's understanding of that relationship and Hopper's understanding of being a father and of being a man grows deeper and deeper in Season 2,” he teased further.

“And we get a lot of time to explore what that is, but it won't be in the literal way that you think it is. I don't want to tell you any more than that because it's good stuff," he added.

Fans of the show don’t have too much longer to wait for new episodes of the show – the entire second season will be available to stream from 27 October.

