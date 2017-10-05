Stranger Things

Two Of The Stranger Things Cast Members Are Probs Dating And OMG Please Let It Be So

This has turned our world Upside Down...

Caroline Fergusson
Thursday, October 5, 2017 - 12:58

In some totally romantical and glorious news to revive us from our post-Summer funk, two of the cast members of Stranger things have been spotted holding hands and we're DYING.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Natalia Dyer (Nancy Wheeler) and Charlie Heaton (Jonathan Byers) who play will-they-won't-they unlikely friends in the sci-fi show, were spotted out and about in New York City looking VERY couple-y.

WATCH THE STRANGER THINGS KIDS PLAY THE WHISPER CHALLENGE BELOW:

And our world has turned UPSIDE DOWN. Oh come on, we had to. 

Rumours have swirled around the two dating IRL since the show first aired in 2016 and fans have shipped both their on screen characters and them as people. TMZ had asked Natalia the truth behind the gossip but she was verrrrry coy about the whole thing.

She said: "Whether people are dating or hanging out, I think that our cast just is cool with each other. I mean, I won’t speak for anybody else but it’s been you know. We’re all one big family." 

WHAT DOES THAT MEAN? Don't go all Kris Jenner on us now babes.

Basically it looks like they are totally loved up, will probs get married and have kids and Stranger Things will get 19 more seasons. Probably.

The new series of Stranger Things airs on Netflix on October 27th and it literally can't come soon enough. 

For more ST goodness, check out the Stranger Things kids doing the Whisper Challenge...

