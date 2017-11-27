Street Fighter

Puzzle Fighter Is Finally Out For Your Phone

We can't believe how cute this new mobile puzzle game is.

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 10:51

Capcom's free-to-play iOS and Android puzzle game Puzzle Fighter has been out in some places for a couple of months now, but the mobile game has now finally rolled out for all us - yay!

Capcom

Capcom's super cute puzzler mashes up characters from our favourite Capcom games, such as Street Fighter’s Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li, Mega Man’s X, Darkstalkers’ Morrigan, or Dead Rising’s Frank West, and pits them against each other on some of the favourite stages, too, including iconic sets from Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Okami, and more.

All characters can be customised with your favourite costumes and colours, and you can tackle other players from all around the world in real-time, too.

Capcom

"Experience Puzzle Fighter action like never before," says Capcom. "Assemble a team of legendary characters from favorite Capcom franchises. Challenge players to thrilling real-time battles. Discover dozens of strategic abilities. Build up and destroy gems to unleash epic combos. Puzzle Fight your way to the top of the World Leaderboard!"

Capcom

"Get ready for a knockout world of explosive gem-crushing action in the ultimate Puzzle Fighting game!"

Puzzle Fighter is available now on Apple and Android devices.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

Kingdom Hearts 3 FIRST LOOK Pics: Toy Story, Hercules And More!

  • Square Enix
    1 of 30
  • Square Enix
    2 of 30
  • Square Enix
    3 of 30
  • Square Enix
    4 of 30
  • Square Enix
    5 of 30
  • Square Enix
    6 of 30
  • Square Enix
    7 of 30
  • Square Enix
    8 of 30
  • Square Enix
    9 of 30
  • Square Enix
    10 of 30
  • Square Enix
    11 of 30
  • Square Enix
    12 of 30
  • Square Enix
    13 of 30
  • Square Enix
    14 of 30
  • Square Enix
    15 of 30
  • Square Enix
    16 of 30
  • Square Enix
    17 of 30
  • Square Enix
    18 of 30
  • Square Enix
    19 of 30
  • Square Enix
    20 of 30
  • Square Enix
    21 of 30
  • Square Enix
    22 of 30
  • Square Enix
    23 of 30
  • Square Enix
    24 of 30
  • Square Enix
    25 of 30
  • Square Enix
    26 of 30
  • Square Enix
    27 of 30
  • Square Enix
    28 of 30
  • Square Enix
    29 of 30
  • Square Enix
    30 of 30

More From Street Fighter

Puzzle Fighter

Puzzle Fighter Is Finally Out For Your Phone

Games

Rage Quitters Of Street Fighter V To Get Shamed

Games

8 Games You're Going To Want To Play In February 2016

Chloe Ferry
Chloe Ferry

Chloe Ferry Playing Street Fighter Is The Funniest Thing You'll See All Day

Trending Articles

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey plan to give their son a &#039;traditional&#039; baby name

The Reason Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey Won't Share A Photo Of Their Newborn

Holly Hagan Undergoes Hair Colour Transformation And This Shade Is Incredible

Charlotte Crosby and Stephen Bear are talking again after their break up

Charlotte Crosby Is On Speaking Terms With Her Ex Stephen Bear

Gary Beadle is &#039;angry&#039; with online trolls targeting him and pregnant girlfriend Emma McVey

Gaz Beadle ‘Angry’ After Trolls Target Pregnant Girlfriend Emma McVey

Inside Gaz Beadle And Emma McVey's Lavish Baby Shower

Sophie Kasaei shows off the results of health kick with sexy lingerie picture

Sophie Kasaei Posts Lingerie Pics And Fans Cannot Deal With Her Hotness

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar

Jemma Lucy Completes Lip Reduction Surgery In An Effort To Look More Natural

Cole Sprouse will never talk about Lili Reinhart dating rumours

Cole Sprouse Talks About Those Lili Reinhart Dating Rumours: 'It’s No-One’s Right To Know'

Fans Have Noticed Something Wild About Chloe Ferry's Outfit

Vote Now For VH1's Nation's Favourite Christmas Song

Ferne McCann Admits The Last Six Months Have Been "Hell" As She Introduces Baby Sunday

Bella Thorne Strips Off Nude To Reveal Not One But Two Secret Tattoos