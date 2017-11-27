Puzzle Fighter Is Finally Out For Your Phone

Capcom's free-to-play iOS and Android puzzle game Puzzle Fighter has been out in some places for a couple of months now, but the mobile game has now finally rolled out for all us - yay!

Capcom

Capcom's super cute puzzler mashes up characters from our favourite Capcom games, such as Street Fighter’s Ryu, Ken and Chun-Li, Mega Man’s X, Darkstalkers’ Morrigan, or Dead Rising’s Frank West, and pits them against each other on some of the favourite stages, too, including iconic sets from Street Fighter, Darkstalkers, Okami, and more.

All characters can be customised with your favourite costumes and colours, and you can tackle other players from all around the world in real-time, too.

Capcom

"Experience Puzzle Fighter action like never before," says Capcom. "Assemble a team of legendary characters from favorite Capcom franchises. Challenge players to thrilling real-time battles. Discover dozens of strategic abilities. Build up and destroy gems to unleash epic combos. Puzzle Fight your way to the top of the World Leaderboard!"

Capcom

"Get ready for a knockout world of explosive gem-crushing action in the ultimate Puzzle Fighting game!"

Puzzle Fighter is available now on Apple and Android devices.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx