Suicide Squad 2 Is Coming SOONER Than You Think

Despite taking a bit of a kicking from the critics, Warner Bros is keen to crack on with a sequel to Suicide Squad, with star Joel Kinnaman revealing that the wheels are already in motion for round two. In fact, cameras might start rolling as soon as 2018…

Warner Bros.

“As far as I know they're writing the script and I think the plan is to shoot it sometime in 2018,” revealed Kinnaman. “But that could change. I think I'll definitely come back for it.”

“Ultimately, I'd love for David Ayer to direct it,” he continued, “but if he doesn't want to direct it then someone who is great with character and that's able to ground the story and maybe put these characters in a more normal situation. It would be really interesting to see these crazy characters interact with regular people as well.”

Unfortunately for Kinnaman, Ayer has already committed himself to the Harley Quinn spin-off Gotham City Sirens, but the studio is apparently actively looking for a potential replacement, with Mel Gibson’s name having recently been floated as a possibility. Which would be… interesting! Whoever ends up filling the hotseat, Warner is apparently keen on a 2019 release date, so expect an appointment sooner rather than later.

By George Wales