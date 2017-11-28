Super Mario Bros.

Super Mario Cereal Leaks AND It Will Unlock Hidden Powerups In Your Game

Mario's become a 'cereal' killer. Yes, really.

Tuesday, November 28, 2017 - 16:34

No, it's not April 1 and no, I'm not making it up, but it looks as though Mario's next role sees him as a cereal killer… yup, it looks like Mario's coming to a cereal aisle near you soon!

This isn't the first time we've seen a Mario cereal - your parents might remember the Nintendo Cereal System from 28 years ago - but cereal blog Cerealously reckons there's a brand new one coming soon.

Mario's coming to a cereal aisle near you soon / Nintendo

"After the kind of digital sleuthing that would put Mario is Missing! to shame, I stumbled upon multiple references, including one with the above box art, to an upcoming Super Mario Cereal from Kellogg’s," says the blog writer, Dan G. "In true Kelloggian fashion, it pairs oat pieces with colored marshmallow shapes—in this case, crunchy stars are flanked by Super Mushrooms, 1-Up Mushrooms, and ? Boxes. But most importantly, some boxes of this “Mixed Berry” cereal are Amiibos in and of themselves, allegedly able to be used with Super Mario Odyssey for the Nintendo Switch."

Yup, that's right; find one of these boxes in the wild, and it looks like you'll be able to extend your Amiibo collection.

Most amazingly of all, Kelloggs has confirmed the news, too!

“We cerealously appreciate your continued interest in seeing a Nintendo cereal, Chris!" it told a fan. "We hope you’ll keep an eye out for the new Super Mario Cereal that is hitting store shelves now. This star-shaped cereal features Super Mario-inspired marshmallows, and a limited number of packages will have an Amiibo powerup sticker that can be used on the Super Mario Odyssey game with the Nintendo Switch gaming console." —@KelloggsUS

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

