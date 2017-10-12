Super Mario Has Been Made Into A Broadway Musical And It Is Bonkers
This Mario-meets-La La Land number has to be seen to be believed.
Not long to go until we can finally lay our hands on Super Mario Odyssey (ten more sleeps!) and to celebrate, Nintendo has released a brand new live-action trailer.
Yep, that’s a CGI Mario dancing on the streets of New Donk City to the Odyssey theme tune, Jump Up, Super Star! with a full dance ensemble tapping along behind him. And yes, that’s Mario throwing his cap around at unaware strangers. I’m delighted to report that Super Odyssey’s T-Rex makes an appearance here, too. Yay!
“Before his grand journey in Super Mario Odyssey, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 27th, Mario's leaping into our world for a real-life odyssey!” says Nintendo in the video description.
Super Mario Odyssey is out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017.
If you’re desperate for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered, including three all-new Odysessy levels shared at the recent Nintendo World Championships. Oh, and did you read this super cute story of a student achieving his dreams and working for Nintendo?
- By Vikki Blake @_vixx
