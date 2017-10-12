Super Mario Odyssey

Super Mario Has Been Made Into A Broadway Musical And It Is Bonkers

This Mario-meets-La La Land number has to be seen to be believed.

Thursday, October 12, 2017 - 11:06

Not long to go until we can finally lay our hands on Super Mario Odyssey (ten more sleeps!) and to celebrate, Nintendo has released a brand new live-action trailer.

Jump Up, Super Star! - Super Mario Odyssey Musical (Nintendo Switch)

Yep, that’s a CGI Mario dancing on the streets of New Donk City to the Odyssey theme tune, Jump Up, Super Star! with a full dance ensemble tapping along behind him. And yes, that’s Mario throwing his cap around at unaware strangers. I’m delighted to report that Super Odyssey’s T-Rex makes an appearance here, too. Yay!

“Before his grand journey in Super Mario Odyssey, launching exclusively for Nintendo Switch on October 27th, Mario's leaping into our world for a real-life odyssey!” says Nintendo in the video description.

Super Mario Odyssey hits Nintendo Switch on 27 October 2017. / Nintendo

Super Mario Odyssey is out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017.

If you’re desperate for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we’ve got you covered, including three all-new Odysessy levels shared at the recent Nintendo World Championships. Oh, and did you read this super cute story of a student achieving his dreams and working for Nintendo?

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

