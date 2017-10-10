Super Mario Odyssey

New Unseen Super Mario Odyssey Levels Revealed

Nintendo dropped this sneak peek at Super Mario Odyssey and we cannot wait any more.

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 17:24

As a special surprise for everyone who tuned into Nintendo’s World Championships, the developer showed off some previously unseen footage of its new upcoming Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo has dropped a new look at Super Mario Odyssey. / Nintendo

Showing off the brand new levels, the Nintendo World Championships 2017 finalists John Numbers and Thomas G got to play three levels, the final of which gave us a peek at a boss fight! Here, check it out below:

Super Mario Odyssey Gameplay & Boss Battle - NWC 2017

Super Mario Odyssey is out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017. And while we’re here, check out this brand new trailer, too... 

Super Mario Odyssey Trailer - Nintendo Switch

“Embark on a cap-tivating, globetrotting adventure in the Super Mario Odyssey game, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on October 27th!,” says Nintendo in the video description. “In this video, we recap details about Mario’s latest adventure, introduce Assist Mode, and share more information about two-player co-op gameplay.”

If you're desperate for the latest info on Super Mario Odyssey, look no further - we've got you covered.

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx

