New Unseen Super Mario Odyssey Levels Revealed

As a special surprise for everyone who tuned into Nintendo’s World Championships, the developer showed off some previously unseen footage of its new upcoming Mario game, Super Mario Odyssey.

Nintendo has dropped a new look at Super Mario Odyssey. / Nintendo

Showing off the brand new levels, the Nintendo World Championships 2017 finalists John Numbers and Thomas G got to play three levels, the final of which gave us a peek at a boss fight! Here, check it out below:

Super Mario Odyssey is out exclusively on the Nintendo Switch on October 27, 2017. And while we’re here, check out this brand new trailer, too...

“Embark on a cap-tivating, globetrotting adventure in the Super Mario Odyssey game, coming exclusively to Nintendo Switch on October 27th!,” says Nintendo in the video description. “In this video, we recap details about Mario’s latest adventure, introduce Assist Mode, and share more information about two-player co-op gameplay.”

- By Vikki Blake @_vixx