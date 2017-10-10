Surgery

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Not for the faint hearted!

Tuesday, October 10, 2017 - 11:28

Let's face it, it's hardly a secret that celebs are partial to a little nip and tuck here and there. However, every cosmetic procedure runs the risk of things going horriby wrong, something that celebs from Chloe Ferry To Khloe Kardashian had to learn the hard way. From stomach ripples to straight up butt-lift leakage, these shocking cases of surgery gone pete tong might just have you questioning whether there's more to life than being really, really ridiculously good looking (gasp). You would have thought that with their big bucks they could shell out for a top-notch surgeon, but it turns out even the best doctor in the world can't stop things from inevitably going wrong sometimes. 

Yikes! Get checking out the video to see Marnie Simpson's, Jemma Lucy's and more seriously shocking reality star surgery complications...

So there you have it folks, playing with your looks can be seriously risky business - and definitely not a decision that should be made lightly. We're not sure our fragile eyes can handle any more botched up lips or 'awful' boob scars, but if you're still hungry for more shocking surgery complications then we've got a few more for you right here.

Scary stuff!

