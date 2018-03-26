Swedish House Mafia

Swedish House Mafia Reunite At Ultra 2018

The iconic trio is back to celebrate its tenth anniversary...

Monday, March 26, 2018 - 10:55

Five years after disbanding, Swedish House Mafia made a massive return at this weekend's Ultra Music Festival in Miami.

The legendary trio reunited last night to deliver a surprise set for the festival's 20th anniversary, declaring "it was time" to get back together.

"I am Axwell, I am Sebastian Ingrosso, and I am Steve Angello," the DJs said to the crowd, "and Miami, tonight we go by Swedish House Mafia."

WATCH SWEDISH HOUSE MAFIA'S 'GREYHOUND' VIDEO HERE...

The EDM powerhouse performed a career-spanning set that included their massive singles 'Miami 2 Ibiza' and 'Don't You Worry Child'.

While fans noticed that their sound has changed with today's trap-bass takeover, the hits that made them so loved weren't messed with as they delivered classic renditions of 'Greyhound' and 'Save The World'.

Swedish House Mafia's last show together before they went on hiatus was at the 2013 Ultra Music Festival so their return couldn't be more fitting.

Getty Images

Axwell, Ingrosso and Angello released two albums in their time together, with Until Now being their last in 2012, and they were known for their huge tours.

With 2018 being their tenth anniversary, is a new album on the cards? Even just one more abbreviation-heavy banger featuring Tinie Tempah?

We sure hope so - although, knowing they'll be touring is good enough for now.

Welcome back, kings! You've been missed.

Words: Ross McNeilage

