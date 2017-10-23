SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

SZA has quietly become one of the biggest success stories of 2017. Her debut album Ctrl is one of the best selling and most critically acclaimed albums of the year and she's also featured on hit collaborations by artists including Maroon 5 and Lorde.

That's not all though. SZA has just confirmed the rumours that she's making an album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala.

View the lyrics Why is it so hard to accept the party is over?

You came with your new friends

And her mom jeans and her new Vans

And she's perfect and I hate it

Oh so glad you made it

I'm so glad you could come back



Somebody get the tacos

Somebody spark a blunt

Let's start the Narcos off at episode one

(Bring the gin)

Got the juice

(Bring the sin)

Got that too

Whoa, just shut up know you're my favorite

Am I...



Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah

(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)

Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah

(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)

Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me



I get so lonely I forget what I'm worth

We get so lonely we pretend that it's worse

I'm so ashamed of myself think I need therapy



I'm sorry I'm not more attractive

I'm sorry I'm not more ladylike

I'm sorry I don't shave my legs at night



I'm sorry I'm not your baby mama

I'm sorry you got karma comin' to you

Collect and soak it in right



Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah

(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)

Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah

(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)

Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me



Sorry, I just need to see you

I'm sorry I'm so clingy I don't me to be a lot

Do you really wanna love me down like you say you do?

Give it to me like you say you do?



Cause it's hard enough you got to treat me like this

Lonely enough to let you treat me like this

Do you really love me or just wanna love me down?



Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah

(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)

Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah

(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)

Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me



Warm enough outside inside

Warm enough outside inside me-me-me-me me-me-me

Writer(s): Terrence Henderson, Solana Rowe, Macie Stewart, Tyran Levon Donaldson, Carter Lang

YES. SZA, MARK RONSON AND TAME IMPALA ARE REALLY PREPARING TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM TOGETHER.

The 'Drew Barrymore' star revealed the incredible news in a brilliant Los Angeles Times profile by Gerrick D. Kennedy over the weekend. Kennedy asked the 'What Lovers Do' star about genre and she confirmed the album in a beautiful quote about art.

SZA said: "I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I'm making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music."

[Getty]

That's not the only SZA content to get excited about right now though.

The 'Love Galore' singer confirmed in an interview with USA Today at the end of August that Solange is directing her visual for 'The Weekend'. Yes. Solange, as in A Seat at the Table Solange, is directing a new SZA video. That SZA reign won't let up.

On top of that SZA is also going to release a deluxe edition of Ctrl.

Man this video is literally shot n edited ..regret not putting it on the album . Das wat da delux is foe ☺️ https://t.co/Avj0eQps4r — SZA (@sza) August 30, 2017

The 'Doves in the Wind' artist blesses us with so, so much.

Please excuse us right now while we cry with excitement.

Words: Sam Prance

