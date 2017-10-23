SZA

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

We need this now...

Monday, October 23, 2017 - 13:00

SZA has quietly become one of the biggest success stories of 2017. Her debut album Ctrl is one of the best selling and most critically acclaimed albums of the year and she's also featured on hit collaborations by artists including Maroon 5 and Lorde.

That's not all though. SZA has just confirmed the rumours that she's making an album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala.

View the lyrics
Why is it so hard to accept the party is over?
You came with your new friends
And her mom jeans and her new Vans
And she's perfect and I hate it
Oh so glad you made it
I'm so glad you could come back

Somebody get the tacos
Somebody spark a blunt
Let's start the Narcos off at episode one
(Bring the gin)
Got the juice
(Bring the sin)
Got that too
Whoa, just shut up know you're my favorite
Am I...

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me
Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me

I get so lonely I forget what I'm worth
We get so lonely we pretend that it's worse
I'm so ashamed of myself think I need therapy

I'm sorry I'm not more attractive
I'm sorry I'm not more ladylike
I'm sorry I don't shave my legs at night

I'm sorry I'm not your baby mama
I'm sorry you got karma comin' to you
Collect and soak it in right

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me
Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me

Sorry, I just need to see you
I'm sorry I'm so clingy I don't me to be a lot
Do you really wanna love me down like you say you do?
Give it to me like you say you do?

Cause it's hard enough you got to treat me like this
Lonely enough to let you treat me like this
Do you really love me or just wanna love me down?

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me
Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me

Warm enough outside inside
Warm enough outside inside me-me-me-me me-me-me
Is it warm enough outside inside
Writer(s): Terrence Henderson, Solana Rowe, Macie Stewart, Tyran Levon Donaldson, Carter Lang Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. SZA, MARK RONSON AND TAME IMPALA ARE REALLY PREPARING TO RELEASE A NEW ALBUM TOGETHER.

The 'Drew Barrymore' star revealed the incredible news in a brilliant Los Angeles Times profile by Gerrick D. Kennedy over the weekend. Kennedy asked the 'What Lovers Do' star about genre and she confirmed the album in a beautiful quote about art.

SZA said: "I listen to Stevie Nicks. I love classical jazz. I love folk. I love rap. I love Modest Mouse. I'm making an album with Tame Impala and Mark Ronson. When you try to label it, you remove the option for it to be limitless. It diminishes the music."

[Getty]

That's not the only SZA content to get excited about right now though.

The 'Love Galore' singer confirmed in an interview with USA Today  at the end of August that Solange is directing her visual for 'The Weekend'. Yes. Solange, as in A Seat at the Table Solange, is directing a new SZA video. That SZA reign won't let up.

On top of that SZA is also going to release a deluxe edition of Ctrl.

The 'Doves in the Wind' artist blesses us with so, so much.

Please excuse us right now while we cry with excitement.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

Latest News

12 Halloween Tutorials You Can Do With Makeup You Already Have

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

Camila Cabello &#039;Havana&#039; Music Video Trailer #1

Camila Cabello Teases 'Havana' The Movie On Twitter

Gemma Collins clapped back at Vas Morgan in TOWIE and it&#039;s come back to haunt her

Gemma Collins Once Told Vas Morgan To Go Get Another Selfie With Rita Ora, And Now She's Done The Same

Just Tattoo Of Us Spoiler Video: Ex On The Beach Star Chet Johnson Rages As He Sees His 'Horrible' Jesus Sandal Tattoo For The First Time

Demi Lovato in New York

Demi Lovato Shares Stunning Behind the Scenes Photo From New Music Video Shoot

Adele at The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on November 23, 2015

Adele Offered £20 Million For Las Vegas Residency

Kim Kardashian Looks Just Like North West In This Throwback Instagram

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa, Little Mix, Ariana Grande and More Win Big at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

Riverdale’s KJ Apa Explains Why Archie Is So Bad At Music

Gemma Collins Fell Down A Hole On Stage And Became A Viral Sensation

Justin Timberlake performing at the Country Music Awards in November, 2015

Justin Timberlake Confirms Super Bowl Halftime Performance

Rita Ora

Rita Ora, Liam Payne, Camila Cabello and More Deliver Epic Performances at the Radio 1 Teen Awards

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Harry Styles Groped During Performance As Fans Slam ‘Sexual Assault’

Tinie Tempah

Tinie Tempah Joins MTV Music Week London As Our Third Official Ambassador

Charlie Sloth Hosts The Return Of Yo! MTV Raps For MTV Music Week

Biffy Clyro To Play Exclusive MTV Unplugged Show As Part Of MTV Music Week!

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

More From SZA

Music

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

SZA and Travis Scott perform at The Box in New York City in October 2017

Rihanna Supports SZA At Free New York Show To Celebrate 'CTRL' Going Gold

Maroon 5 Ft. SZA - What Lovers Do - Music Video
Maroon 5

What Lovers Do (Ft. SZA)

SZA Shares Incredible Unreleased 'Love Galore' Verse on Instagram

SZA

Introducing: SZA (MTV PUSH Exclusive Interview)

SZA - Supermodel - MTV PUSH Exclusive Live Performance

SZA Wows With MTV Push Performance of 'Supermodel'

Music

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

SZA

SZA (MTV PUSH)

15 Things You Need to Know About SZA

Music

Maroon 5 Collaborate with SZA on Brand New Single

Maroon 5 and SZA Announce Surprise Collab 'What Lovers Do'

Life

"F**k It!" Friday: SZA

Trending Articles

Reality Stars With Seriously Shocking Surgery Complications

Charlotte Crosby Accuses Stephen Bear Of 'Cheating On Her' As Couple Confirm Their Split

Stephen Bear Fears The Wrath Of 'Psycho' Charlotte Crosby: She's In A Raging Hump

Charlotte Crosby, Kendall Jenner, Mark Wright net worth
Celebrity

17 Of The Richest Reality Stars: Ranked

Marnie Simpson has introduced her boyfriend Casey Johnson to her ex Aaron Chalmers
Celebrity

Marnie Simpson And Casey Johnson Have Just Bought A House Together

Fifty Shades Freed
Movies

Watch Ana Become MRS GREY In The First Teaser Trailer For Fifty Shades Freed

Vicky Pattison is prepping for her engagement party by getting super fit
Celebrity

Vicky Pattison Has A Giant Girl Crush On THIS Towie Star

Jemma Lucy shares naked pictures from her 2018 calendar
Celebrity

Jemma Lucy Shows Off Naked Pictures In Another Calendar Sneak Peek

Charlotte Crosby and Holly Hagan Met Up At Little Mix&#039;s Manchester gig
Celebrity

Charlotte Crosby And Holly Hagan Hung Out At The Little Mix Show Last Night And Had The Most Fun

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Doesn't Go For A Poo For Four Days' Because Of This Health Condition - EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity

Little Mix Are Officially Rich After Banking Over One Million Pounds Each

This is why fans think karlie kloss and taylor swift aren&#039;t friends anymore

This Is Why Fans Think Taylor Swift And Karlie Kloss Aren't Friends Anymore