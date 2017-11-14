SZA Performs Stunning Live Rendition of 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift
You NEED to see this...
Ever since SZA released 'Drew Barrymore' back in January, it's been clear that her career was about to kick off big time. 2017 has seen the 'Love Galore' star score two Platinum singles, a Gold album and her very first US Top 10 hit with Maroon 5.
To add to the amazingness, the supernaturally talented songstress just performed 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift.
I'm really leaving
And no I'm not keeping your shit
Heard you got some new homies
Got some new hobbies
Even a new hoe too
Maybe she can come help you
Maybe she can come lay do
After we're done
What's done is done
I don't want nothing else to do with it
Let me tell you a secret
I been secretly banging your homeboy
Why you in Vegas
All up on Valentine's Day?
Why am I so easy to forget like that?
It can't be that easy for you to get like that
Oh no she didn't
Ooh yes I did
Oh no she didn't
I'll do it again
Leave me lonely for prettier women
You know I need too much attention
For shit like that
You know you wrong
For shit like that
I could be your supermodel
If you believe
If you see it in me
See it in me
See it in me
I don't see myself
Why I can't stay alone just by myself?
Wish I was comfortable just with myself
But I need you
I need you
I need you
Ooh just get a load of them
They got chemistry
All they could say
We like brother and sister
Look so good together
Bet they fuckin' for real
And they was right
That's why I stayed with ya
The—the dick was too good
It made me feel good
For temporary love
You was a temporary lover
Leave me lonely for prettier women
You know I need too much attention
For shit like that
You know you wrong
For shit like that
I could be your supermodel
If you believe
If you see it in me
See it in me
See it in me
I don't see myself
Why I can't stay alone just by myself?
Wish I was comfortable just with myself
But I need you
I need you
I need you
Wearing a gorgeous all-white look, SZA performs the Ctrl track barefoot in the woods. Accompanied only by a guitarist, the 'What Lovers Do' hitmaker lets her gift do the talking, effortlessly singing each word, intertwining her voice with her words.
We could watch SZA perform all day. Seriously, is there anything that this woman cannot do?
The moving rendition has us hoping that 'Go Gina' might end up being one of Ctrl's singles.
As it stands the superstar, is currently promoting her new single 'The Weekend'. Since being released officially in September the Justin Timberlake co-written hit has climbed into the US Top 40. It currently sits at Number 38 on the Hot 100.
With a Solange directed music video coming, we have no doubt that it will rise higher.
SZA teased the visual on Instagram last week and it looks nothing short of sublime.
Now, all we need is Solange and SZA to record a single together.
Imagine how epic it would be to hear them both sing on a track!
Words: Sam Prance
Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.