SZA Performs Stunning Live Rendition of 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift

Ever since SZA released 'Drew Barrymore' back in January, it's been clear that her career was about to kick off big time. 2017 has seen the 'Love Galore' star score two Platinum singles, a Gold album and her very first US Top 10 hit with Maroon 5.

To add to the amazingness, the supernaturally talented songstress just performed 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift.

View the lyrics I'm writing this letter to let you know

I'm really leaving

And no I'm not keeping your shit

Heard you got some new homies

Got some new hobbies

Even a new hoe too

Maybe she can come help you

Maybe she can come lay do

After we're done

What's done is done

I don't want nothing else to do with it



Let me tell you a secret

I been secretly banging your homeboy

Why you in Vegas

All up on Valentine's Day?



Why am I so easy to forget like that?

It can't be that easy for you to get like that



Oh no she didn't

Ooh yes I did

Oh no she didn't

I'll do it again



Leave me lonely for prettier women

You know I need too much attention

For shit like that

You know you wrong

For shit like that



I could be your supermodel

If you believe

If you see it in me

See it in me

See it in me



I don't see myself

Why I can't stay alone just by myself?

Wish I was comfortable just with myself

But I need you

I need you

I need you



Ooh just get a load of them

They got chemistry

All they could say

We like brother and sister

Look so good together

Bet they fuckin' for real



And they was right

That's why I stayed with ya

The—the dick was too good

It made me feel good

For temporary love

You was a temporary lover



Leave me lonely for prettier women

You know I need too much attention

For shit like that

You know you wrong

For shit like that



I could be your supermodel

If you believe

If you see it in me

See it in me

See it in me



I don't see myself

Why I can't stay alone just by myself?

Wish I was comfortable just with myself

But I need you

I need you

I need you Writer(s): Terrence Henderson, Solana Rowe, GregLandfair Jr, Tyran Levon Donaldson, Carter Lang, Pharrell L. Williams Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

Wearing a gorgeous all-white look, SZA performs the Ctrl track barefoot in the woods. Accompanied only by a guitarist, the 'What Lovers Do' hitmaker lets her gift do the talking, effortlessly singing each word, intertwining her voice with her words.

We could watch SZA perform all day. Seriously, is there anything that this woman cannot do?

The moving rendition has us hoping that 'Go Gina' might end up being one of Ctrl's singles.

As it stands the superstar, is currently promoting her new single 'The Weekend'. Since being released officially in September the Justin Timberlake co-written hit has climbed into the US Top 40. It currently sits at Number 38 on the Hot 100.

With a Solange directed music video coming, we have no doubt that it will rise higher.

SZA teased the visual on Instagram last week and it looks nothing short of sublime.

@saintrecords @saintrecords A post shared by SZA (@sza) on Nov 13, 2017 at 9:45pm PST

Now, all we need is Solange and SZA to record a single together.

Imagine how epic it would be to hear them both sing on a track!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.