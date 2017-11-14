SZA

SZA Performs Stunning Live Rendition of 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift

You NEED to see this...

Wednesday, November 22, 2017 - 16:39

Ever since SZA released 'Drew Barrymore' back in January, it's been clear that her career was about to kick off big time. 2017 has seen the 'Love Galore' star score two Platinum singles, a Gold album and her very first US Top 10 hit with Maroon 5.

To add to the amazingness, the supernaturally talented songstress just performed 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift.

View the lyrics
I'm writing this letter to let you know
I'm really leaving
And no I'm not keeping your shit
Heard you got some new homies
Got some new hobbies
Even a new hoe too
Maybe she can come help you
Maybe she can come lay do
After we're done
What's done is done
I don't want nothing else to do with it

Let me tell you a secret
I been secretly banging your homeboy
Why you in Vegas
All up on Valentine's Day?

Why am I so easy to forget like that?
It can't be that easy for you to get like that

Oh no she didn't
Ooh yes I did
Oh no she didn't
I'll do it again

Leave me lonely for prettier women
You know I need too much attention
For shit like that
You know you wrong
For shit like that

I could be your supermodel
If you believe
If you see it in me
See it in me
See it in me

I don't see myself
Why I can't stay alone just by myself?
Wish I was comfortable just with myself
But I need you
I need you
I need you

Ooh just get a load of them
They got chemistry
All they could say
We like brother and sister
Look so good together
Bet they fuckin' for real

And they was right
That's why I stayed with ya
The—the dick was too good
It made me feel good
For temporary love
You was a temporary lover

Leave me lonely for prettier women
You know I need too much attention
For shit like that
You know you wrong
For shit like that

I could be your supermodel
If you believe
If you see it in me
See it in me
See it in me

I don't see myself
Why I can't stay alone just by myself?
Wish I was comfortable just with myself
But I need you
I need you
I need you
Writer(s): Terrence Henderson, Solana Rowe, GregLandfair Jr, Tyran Levon Donaldson, Carter Lang, Pharrell L. Williams Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

Wearing a gorgeous all-white look, SZA performs the Ctrl track barefoot in the woods. Accompanied only by a guitarist, the 'What Lovers Do' hitmaker lets her gift do the talking, effortlessly singing each word, intertwining her voice with her words.

We could watch SZA perform all day. Seriously, is there anything that this woman cannot do?

The moving rendition has us hoping that 'Go Gina' might end up being one of Ctrl's singles.

SZA - Go Gina (Stripped) (Vevo LIFT)

As it stands the superstar, is currently promoting her new single 'The Weekend'. Since being released officially in September the Justin Timberlake co-written hit has climbed into the US Top 40. It currently sits at Number 38 on the Hot 100.

With a Solange directed music video coming, we have no doubt that it will rise higher.

SZA teased the visual on Instagram last week and it looks nothing short of sublime.

@saintrecords

@saintrecords

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

Now, all we need is Solange and SZA to record a single together.

Imagine how epic it would be to hear them both sing on a track!

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From SZA

SZA

SZA Performs Stunning Live Rendition of 'Go Gina' for VEVO Lift

Cardi B, SZA and Khalid Among Forbes' 30 Most Influential Artists Under 30

SZA

SZA Thanks Maroon 5 for First US Top 10 Single on Social Media

Music

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

SZA and Travis Scott perform at The Box in New York City in October 2017

Rihanna Supports SZA At Free New York Show To Celebrate 'CTRL' Going Gold

Maroon 5 Ft. SZA - What Lovers Do - Music Video
Maroon 5

What Lovers Do (Ft. SZA)

SZA Shares Incredible Unreleased 'Love Galore' Verse on Instagram

SZA

Introducing: SZA (MTV PUSH Exclusive Interview)

SZA - Supermodel - MTV PUSH Exclusive Live Performance

SZA Wows With MTV Push Performance of 'Supermodel'

Music

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

SZA

SZA (MTV PUSH)

15 Things You Need to Know About SZA

Trending Articles

Geordie Shore Star Chantelle Connelly Doesn't Look Like This Anymore

Stephen Bear Shares Photo Of Charlotte Crosby In Bed And Declares He Misses Her

Zahida Allen Has Officially Found The World's Smallest Top And We're Into It

Chloe Ferry Goes In On Troll Who Claimed Sam Gowland Has Dropped His Standards

Geordie Shore's Chantelle Connelly's Amazing Transformation Over The Years

I'm A Celeb 2017: Vicky Pattison Mocks Amir Khan After Picture Of Him With Massive Snake Emerges

Celebrity

10 Celebrities That Got Dramatically Kicked Off Reality Shows

Holly Hagan Looks Like An Actual Goddess In These Thigh-High PVC Boots

Marnie Simpson Teases Her Incredible Legs In This Revealing Throwback Shot

Celebrity

I'm A Celeb 2017: This Is How Much Contestants Are Actually Paid

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez are reportedly &quot;exclusive&quot;

Justin Bieber And Selena Gomez Are Now ‘Exclusive’ And We Just Can’t Even

Zahida Allen&#039;s boyfriend Sean Pratt seemed to tweet about their break up but soon deleted those messages

Zahida Allen’s Boyfriend Sean Pratt Lashes Out At The Geordie Shore Star In Major Twitter Rant