SZA Shares Incredible Unreleased 'Love Galore' Verse on Instagram

The 'Drew Barrymore' singer's talents know no bounds...

Monday, October 2, 2017 - 17:47

We can't get enough of SZA right now. From her stunning music videos for her hit singles 'Love Galore', 'Drew Barrymore' and 'Supermodel' to her critically acclaimed debut album Ctrl, the exciting new artist doesn't seem to be able to put a single foot wrong.

And that's not all. SZA has just shared an amazing unreleased verse of 'Love Galore' on Instagram.

Why is it so hard to accept the party is over?
You came with your new friends
And her mom jeans and her new Vans
And she's perfect and I hate it
Oh so glad you made it
I'm so glad you could come back

Somebody get the tacos
Somebody spark a blunt
Let's start the Narcos off at episode one
(Bring the gin)
Got the juice
(Bring the sin)
Got that too
Whoa, just shut up know you're my favorite
Am I...

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me
Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me

I get so lonely I forget what I'm worth
We get so lonely we pretend that it's worse
I'm so ashamed of myself think I need therapy

I'm sorry I'm not more attractive
I'm sorry I'm not more ladylike
I'm sorry I don't shave my legs at night

I'm sorry I'm not your baby mama
I'm sorry you got karma comin' to you
Collect and soak it in right

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me
Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me

Sorry, I just need to see you
I'm sorry I'm so clingy I don't me to be a lot
Do you really wanna love me down like you say you do?
Give it to me like you say you do?

Cause it's hard enough you got to treat me like this
Lonely enough to let you treat me like this
Do you really love me or just wanna love me down?

Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Is it warm enough for ya inside me-me-me-me
Warm enough for ya outside baby, yeah
(Tell me that it's warm enough here for ya)
Warm enough outside, inside me-me-me-me

Warm enough outside inside
Warm enough outside inside me-me-me-me me-me-me
Is it warm enough outside inside
Writer(s): Solana I. Rowe, Tyran Donaldson, Macie Stewart, Carter Lang Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. YOU CAN LISTEN TO UNRELEASED SZA MUSIC RIGHT NOW.

The Kendrick Lamar collaborator took to Instagram last night to unveil a 'Love Galore' verse that must have got cut at some point during the recording process for Ctrl. SZA's incredible voice soars over lines including "faded good, freaky for the night"...

The 'Broken Clocks' star captioned the post: "lol ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was".

lol ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was 😂 #ineedachickentender @sageaflocka

lol ackin a damn foo to the verse that never was 😂 #ineedachickentender @sageaflocka

A post shared by SZA (@sza) on

AMAZING. Seriously we can't get enough of SZA right now.

Not only is Ctrl the biggest selling album by a solo female artist released in 2017 so far in the US - yes SZA is outselling the likes of Katy Perry and Lorde -  but we're also completely obsessed with her flawless Maroon 5 collaboration 'What Lovers Do'.

Not to mention its cinematic Joseph Khan directed visual!

Maroon 5 - What Lovers Do ft. SZA

Okay. It's official. This girl can do no wrong.

We can't wait to see what she does next.

Words: Sam Prance

