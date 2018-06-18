SZA

SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury

"I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged”

Monday, June 18, 2018 - 17:07

American R&B artist SZA, whose debut album Ctrl gained critical acclaim and platinum status, took to twitter last month to tell the world that her vocal chords were confirmed by doctors to be "permanently injured" and that it would likely impede the rest of her fast rising career.

Shortly afterwards, TDE boss Top Dawg promised the star the "best doctors" to try and help her recover, and for a while things were on ice as we hadn't heard back from anyone as to how she was doing.

Today, about twenty days after her first permanent injury announcement, the 'Love Galore' artist announced that thankfully this was no longer the case, and that due to an "incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians" her voice is not permanently damaged. She went on to express extreme gratitude and love to everyone who supported her, and to the doctors that directly helped her during what-could-have-been a career-defining injury. 

 

Right off the back of this recovery, she went onto perform at Firefly Festival (in Delaware, US) last night - to put her recovery to the test.

She had previously cancelled numerous tour dates and fans were worried she would not be able to perform at the festival, but her last minute tweet confirmed her big steps in recovery.

SZA at Firefly Festival 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

It seemed she was in high spirits and has been recovering well as she performed hits like 'Supermodel' to her usual phenomenal ability, and even cheekily told fans that she "failed out" of Delaware State University! 

 

We wish you all the best SZA, it's amazing to have you back! In the meantime, Beyoncé and JAY-Z (The Carters) released a joint album and its amazing - check out our 9 favourite moments right HERE!

 

