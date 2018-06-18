SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury
"I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged”
American R&B artist SZA, whose debut album Ctrl gained critical acclaim and platinum status, took to twitter last month to tell the world that her vocal chords were confirmed by doctors to be "permanently injured" and that it would likely impede the rest of her fast rising career.
Shortly afterwards, TDE boss Top Dawg promised the star the "best doctors" to try and help her recover, and for a while things were on ice as we hadn't heard back from anyone as to how she was doing.
CHECK OUT SZA'S INCREDIBLE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'GARDEN (SAY IT LIKE DAT)' WHERE SHE STARS ALONGSIDE DONALD GLOVER:
Need you for my sanity
Need you to remind me where I come from
Can you remind me of my gravity?
Ground me when I'm tumbling, spiraling, plummeting down to Earth
You keep me down to Earth
Call me on my bullshit
Lie to me and say my booty getting bigger even if it ain't
Love me even if it rain
Love me even if it pain you
I know I be difficult
You know I be difficult
You know it get difficult to
Open your heart up
Hoping they'll never find out that you're anyone else
'Cause I love you just how you are
Hope you never find out who I really am
'Cause you'll never love me, you'll never love me, you'll never love me
But I believe you when you say it like dat
Only you need me when you say it like dat
Oh I believe you when you say it like dat
You must really love me
For real, I'm not playing no games
Pulling back and forth
I need your support now (now, now, now, now, now)
In case you call my phone I don't care
Got no panties on
I need your support now (now, now, now, now, now)
I know you'd rather be laying up with a big booty
Body hella positive 'cause she got a big booty (wow)
I know I'd rather be paid up
You know I'm sensitive about having no booty, having no body, only you buddy
Can you hold me when nobody's around us
Open your heart up
Hoping they'll never find out that you're anyone else
'Cause I love you just how you are
Hope you never find out who I really am
'Cause you'll never love me, you'll never love me, you'll never love me
But I believe you when you say it like dat
Only you need me when you say it like dat
Oh I believe you when you say it like dat
You must really love me
You don't got shit to say to me
I ain't got shit to say to you
Granny, and that's the truth
And step on
Also you black heffa, you stand your ground
'Cause I feel the same wayIf you don't like me
You don't have to fool with me
You don't have to talk about me or treat me mean
I don't have to treat you mean
I just stay out of your way
That's the way you work that one
Today, about twenty days after her first permanent injury announcement, the 'Love Galore' artist announced that thankfully this was no longer the case, and that due to an "incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians" her voice is not permanently damaged. She went on to express extreme gratitude and love to everyone who supported her, and to the doctors that directly helped her during what-could-have-been a career-defining injury.
Right off the back of this recovery, she went onto perform at Firefly Festival (in Delaware, US) last night - to put her recovery to the test.
She had previously cancelled numerous tour dates and fans were worried she would not be able to perform at the festival, but her last minute tweet confirmed her big steps in recovery.
It seemed she was in high spirits and has been recovering well as she performed hits like 'Supermodel' to her usual phenomenal ability, and even cheekily told fans that she "failed out" of Delaware State University!
We wish you all the best SZA, it's amazing to have you back! In the meantime, Beyoncé and JAY-Z (The Carters) released a joint album and its amazing - check out our 9 favourite moments right HERE!