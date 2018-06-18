SZA Thankful To Have Voice Back After Suffering Potentially Career-Ending Vocal Injury

American R&B artist SZA, whose debut album Ctrl gained critical acclaim and platinum status, took to twitter last month to tell the world that her vocal chords were confirmed by doctors to be "permanently injured" and that it would likely impede the rest of her fast rising career.

Shortly afterwards, TDE boss Top Dawg promised the star the "best doctors" to try and help her recover, and for a while things were on ice as we hadn't heard back from anyone as to how she was doing.

CHECK OUT SZA'S INCREDIBLE MUSIC VIDEO FOR 'GARDEN (SAY IT LIKE DAT)' WHERE SHE STARS ALONGSIDE DONALD GLOVER:



View the lyrics Need you for the old me

Need you for my sanity

Need you to remind me where I come from

Can you remind me of my gravity?

Ground me when I'm tumbling, spiraling, plummeting down to Earth

You keep me down to Earth

Call me on my bullshit

Lie to me and say my booty getting bigger even if it ain't

Love me even if it rain

Love me even if it pain you

I know I be difficult

You know I be difficult

You know it get difficult to



Open your heart up

Hoping they'll never find out that you're anyone else

'Cause I love you just how you are

Hope you never find out who I really am

'Cause you'll never love me, you'll never love me, you'll never love me

But I believe you when you say it like dat

Only you need me when you say it like dat

Oh I believe you when you say it like dat

You must really love me



For real, I'm not playing no games

Pulling back and forth

I need your support now (now, now, now, now, now)

In case you call my phone I don't care

Got no panties on

I need your support now (now, now, now, now, now)

I know you'd rather be laying up with a big booty

Body hella positive 'cause she got a big booty (wow)

I know I'd rather be paid up

You know I'm sensitive about having no booty, having no body, only you buddy

Can you hold me when nobody's around us



Open your heart up

Hoping they'll never find out that you're anyone else

'Cause I love you just how you are

Hope you never find out who I really am

'Cause you'll never love me, you'll never love me, you'll never love me

But I believe you when you say it like dat

Only you need me when you say it like dat

Oh I believe you when you say it like dat

You must really love me



You don't got shit to say to me

I ain't got shit to say to you

Granny, and that's the truth

And step on

Also you black heffa, you stand your ground

'Cause I feel the same wayIf you don't like me

You don't have to fool with me

You don't have to talk about me or treat me mean

I don't have to treat you mean

I just stay out of your way

Writer(s): Solana I. Rowe, Craig Inocencio Balmoris, Daniel Tannenbaum, T. Melenbacher, S. Gherman

Today, about twenty days after her first permanent injury announcement, the 'Love Galore' artist announced that thankfully this was no longer the case, and that due to an "incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians" her voice is not permanently damaged. She went on to express extreme gratitude and love to everyone who supported her, and to the doctors that directly helped her during what-could-have-been a career-defining injury.

Firstly I wanna thank everyone for sending me loving kindness and extending your energy my direction .Thank u for your prayers, I feel them and deeply appreciate you 🙏🏾❤️ I love you. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Thank u to the incredible team of Doctors and vocal technicians that have taken time to see me over the last few weeks in every city. I’m blessed to say my voice is not permanently damaged and i’ve been working daily to get back. Slowly but surely. — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

Right off the back of this recovery, she went onto perform at Firefly Festival (in Delaware, US) last night - to put her recovery to the test.

Today we give it a go and hit the stage at firefly ...see u at 8 . — SZA (@sza) June 17, 2018

She had previously cancelled numerous tour dates and fans were worried she would not be able to perform at the festival, but her last minute tweet confirmed her big steps in recovery.

SZA at Firefly Festival 2018 / Credit: Getty Images

It seemed she was in high spirits and has been recovering well as she performed hits like 'Supermodel' to her usual phenomenal ability, and even cheekily told fans that she "failed out" of Delaware State University!

We wish you all the best SZA, it's amazing to have you back!