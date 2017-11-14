SZA

SZA Thanks Maroon 5 for First US Top 10 Single on Social Media

What a gracious queen...

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 - 11:03

It's no secret that SZA is having the best year of her career to date. Not only has her critically acclaimed debut album Ctrl been certified Gold in the US but it has also spawned two huge Platinum singles: 'Love Galore' with Travis Scott and 'The Weekend'.

Now, on top of all of that, she's just landed her first US Top 10 hit with her Maroon 5 feature on 'What Lovers Do'.

View the lyrics
Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby
Oh mama, don't play now baby
Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby
Said let's get one thing straight now baby

Tell me, tell me, if you love me or not,
love me or not, love me or not?
I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not,
lucky or not, lucky or not?
You gotta tell me, if you love me or not,
love me or not, love me or not?
Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not,
lucky or not, lucky or not?

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)

Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby
You gonna make me hit you with that lay down, baby, (ohhh)
(Ooh) Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby
You know what I need, not the game now baby, (oh, ohhh)

Tell me, tell me, if you love me or not,
love me or not, love me or not?
I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not,
lucky or not, lucky or not?
You gotta tell me, if you love me or not,
love me or not, love me or not?
Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not,
lucky or not, lucky or not?

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (wishin')
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)

(Hey yeah), What lovers do, (oh, ohh)
What lovers do, (hmm na na na, hey yeah)
What lovers do, (oh, hmm na na na, oh, ohh)

Aren't we too grown for games?
Aren't we too grown to play around?
Young enough to chase
But old enough to know better
Are we too grown for changin'?
Are we too grown to mess around?
Ooh and I can't wait forever baby
Both of us should know better

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (you, oh yeah)
Ooh, ooh, (ooh)
Tryna' do what lovers do, (tryna' do what lovers do, ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (been wishin' for love)
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (do uhh, ooh)
Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (tryna' do)
Ooh, ooh
Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)
Writer(s): Jason Evigan, Starrah, Adam Levine, SZA Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com

YES. SZA REALLY IS BECOMING ONE OF THE BIGGEST SUCCESS STORIES OF THE YEAR IN MUSIC.

Maroon 5 kicked off the celebrations after finding out the huge news that 'What Lovers Do' had broken the Top 10. The beloved band took to Twitter to write to all of their fans: "Awesome! Thanks for tuning in and thank you goes to [SZA]". What cuties.

Seriously, which other popstars reach out to their collaborators in such kind and wonderful ways like that?

Ever one of the loveliest superstars in music today, SZA quickly returned the favour.

In response, the 'Supermodel' singer tweeted: "NAH THANK YOU GOES TO YOU GUYS !! Amazing team of chill ass dudes . Thank u for allowing me to be a part uh the shine !!" This entire exchange is so heartwarming. We adore these artists.

And we're pretty sure that they're both what makes 'What Lovers Do' so amazing.

Now if you don't mind us, we're going to listen to 'What Lovers Do' on repeat.

It's only been out a few months but it's easily one of the songs of the year.

Words: Sam Prance

Listen to your favourite tracks no matter where you are with the MTV TRAX music app. No ads, no limits, no monkey business. Download it now for FREE at mtvtrax.com.  

More From SZA

SZA

SZA Thanks Maroon 5 for First US Top 10 Single on Social Media

Music

SZA Confirms That She's Working on an Album with Mark Ronson and Tame Impala

SZA and Travis Scott perform at The Box in New York City in October 2017

Rihanna Supports SZA At Free New York Show To Celebrate 'CTRL' Going Gold

Maroon 5 Ft. SZA - What Lovers Do - Music Video
Maroon 5

What Lovers Do (Ft. SZA)

SZA Shares Incredible Unreleased 'Love Galore' Verse on Instagram

SZA

Introducing: SZA (MTV PUSH Exclusive Interview)

SZA - Supermodel - MTV PUSH Exclusive Live Performance

SZA Wows With MTV Push Performance of 'Supermodel'

Music

New Music Round-Up: Jessie Ware, Mollie King, SZA and More

SZA

SZA (MTV PUSH)

15 Things You Need to Know About SZA

Music

Maroon 5 Collaborate with SZA on Brand New Single

Maroon 5 and SZA Announce Surprise Collab 'What Lovers Do'

Trending Articles

2017 MTV EMA: Craziest Outfits On The Red Carpet

Eminem performs on stage during the MTV EMAs 2017 held at The SSE Arena, Wembley on November 12, 2017 in London, England
Music

2017 MTV EMA: Eminem Blows Us Away With Powerful 'Walk On Water' Performance

The MTV EMA Nominees Incredible Transformations Since Their First Time At The Awards

Throwing It Back To When Just Tattoo Of Us Star Chloe Khan Auditioned For The X Factor

2017 MTV EMA: Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

Scotty T Completely Changes Up His Look With This Striking New Haircut

Just Tattoo Of Us Host Charlotte Crosby Admits She 'Felt Sorry' For Teen Mom UK's Naomi Konickova And Her 'Saggy Boobs' Tattoo - EXCLUSIVE

2017 MTV EMA: Celeb After Party Pics

U2 Performing At MTV Presents Trafalgar Square In London

MTV Presents Trafalgar Square: U2 & David Guetta Play Once-In-A-Lifetime Show In London

Harry Styles 'Confirmed' To Perform At Victoria's Secret Fashion Show And Fans Are Freaking Out

DJ Khaled Posted A Video Of Sophie Kasaei And She Responded With An Incredible Suggestion

All The Geordie Lasses' Incredible Transformations