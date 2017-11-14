SZA Thanks Maroon 5 for First US Top 10 Single on Social Media

It's no secret that SZA is having the best year of her career to date. Not only has her critically acclaimed debut album Ctrl been certified Gold in the US but it has also spawned two huge Platinum singles: 'Love Galore' with Travis Scott and 'The Weekend'.

Now, on top of all of that, she's just landed her first US Top 10 hit with her Maroon 5 feature on 'What Lovers Do'.

View the lyrics Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby

Oh mama, don't play now baby

Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby

Said let's get one thing straight now baby



Tell me, tell me, if you love me or not,

love me or not, love me or not?

I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not,

lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me, if you love me or not,

love me or not, love me or not?

Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not,

lucky or not, lucky or not?



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)



Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby

You gonna make me hit you with that lay down, baby, (ohhh)

(Ooh) Say, say, say, hey, hey, now baby

You know what I need, not the game now baby, (oh, ohhh)



Tell me, tell me, if you love me or not,

love me or not, love me or not?

I'll bet the house on you, am I lucky or not,

lucky or not, lucky or not?

You gotta tell me, if you love me or not,

love me or not, love me or not?

Been wishin' for you, am I lucky or not,

lucky or not, lucky or not?



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (wishin')

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)



(Hey yeah), What lovers do, (oh, ohh)

What lovers do, (hmm na na na, hey yeah)

What lovers do, (oh, hmm na na na, oh, ohh)



Aren't we too grown for games?

Aren't we too grown to play around?

Young enough to chase

But old enough to know better

Are we too grown for changin'?

Are we too grown to mess around?

Ooh and I can't wait forever baby

Both of us should know better



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)



Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (you, oh yeah)

Ooh, ooh, (ooh)

Tryna' do what lovers do, (tryna' do what lovers do, ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (been wishin' for love)

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (do uhh, ooh)

Ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh, been wishin' for you, (tryna' do)

Ooh, ooh

Tryna' do what lovers do, (ooh) Writer(s): Jason Evigan, Starrah, Adam Levine, SZA Lyrics powered by www.musixmatch.com Hide the lyrics

YES. SZA REALLY IS BECOMING ONE OF THE BIGGEST SUCCESS STORIES OF THE YEAR IN MUSIC.

Maroon 5 kicked off the celebrations after finding out the huge news that 'What Lovers Do' had broken the Top 10. The beloved band took to Twitter to write to all of their fans: "Awesome! Thanks for tuning in and thank you goes to [SZA]". What cuties.

Seriously, which other popstars reach out to their collaborators in such kind and wonderful ways like that?

Ever one of the loveliest superstars in music today, SZA quickly returned the favour.

In response, the 'Supermodel' singer tweeted: "NAH THANK YOU GOES TO YOU GUYS !! Amazing team of chill ass dudes . Thank u for allowing me to be a part uh the shine !!" This entire exchange is so heartwarming. We adore these artists.

And we're pretty sure that they're both what makes 'What Lovers Do' so amazing.

NAH THANK YOU GOES TO YOU GUYS !! Amazing team of chill ass dudes . Thank u for allowing me to be a part uh the shine !! ✨✨✨💗 https://t.co/XBehQNXhmA — SZA (@sza) November 14, 2017

Now if you don't mind us, we're going to listen to 'What Lovers Do' on repeat.

It's only been out a few months but it's easily one of the songs of the year.

Words: Sam Prance

