Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?

Is this a thing?

Wednesday, January 8, 2020

If you’re an avid Tana Mongeau fan that’s never missed a video, you’ll probably have noticed she’s always joking about crushing on David Dobrik. But like, is it all a joke?

If you’ve seen the video of David teaching Tana to drive (or any video of the two together ever), you can’t deny there’s a lot of sexual tension there, and and now there’s speculation that all that chemistry might actually be leading somewhere.

Tana Mongeau / YouTube

Not long after her and Jake Paul called it quits, Tana tweeted that she’s been receiving some messages from David, and it sounds like there’s a lot of them.


David asking Tana what she’s doing? David wanting to hang with Tana? Some fans reckon this can only mean one thing...

Not only that, but the duo both recently used the Instagram filter that ‘predicts your future’, and after Tana noticed that David too had gotten the ‘in love’ prediction, Tana reposted it with the caption ‘coincidence, I think not.’ 

Hmmmm, we see you, Tana. 

Here’s to hoping these two YouTube stars power up to become the OTP of our dreams.

