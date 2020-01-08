Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?

If you’re an avid Tana Mongeau fan that’s never missed a video, you’ll probably have noticed she’s always joking about crushing on David Dobrik. But like, is it all a joke?

If you’ve seen the video of David teaching Tana to drive (or any video of the two together ever), you can’t deny there’s a lot of sexual tension there, and and now there’s speculation that all that chemistry might actually be leading somewhere.

Tana Mongeau / YouTube

Not long after her and Jake Paul called it quits, Tana tweeted that she’s been receiving some messages from David, and it sounds like there’s a lot of them.

for the past two days i’ve been coincidentally napping when David texted me “what are you doing” so i just changed his text tone to an alarm tone because 2020 is not a year of fucking up my bag — Tana Mongeau (@tanamongeau) January 6, 2020



David asking Tana what she’s doing? David wanting to hang with Tana? Some fans reckon this can only mean one thing...

tana dobrik up next — sewer boy (@indiaevehartley) January 6, 2020

I ship you and David low key — i need to get home schooled (@spillteayt) January 6, 2020

Not only that, but the duo both recently used the Instagram filter that ‘predicts your future’, and after Tana noticed that David too had gotten the ‘in love’ prediction, Tana reposted it with the caption ‘coincidence, I think not.’

Hmmmm, we see you, Tana.

Here’s to hoping these two YouTube stars power up to become the OTP of our dreams.