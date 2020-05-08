Is Tana Mongeau Dating Too Hot To Handle Star Francesca Farago?

It looks like Tana Mongeau might be dating Too Hot To Handle star Francesca Farago after the pair were spotted looking cosy AF on their way to dinner.

The duo were pictured heading out for a meal together on Saturday in celebration of their friend’s birthday. Images taken from outside the restaurant showed Tana and Francesca holding hands as they entered the premises.

Getty

Inside the restaurant, Tana added fuel to the rumours by posting an Instagram Story reading: "we're dating now pick it up TMZ." In a separate upload, she described Francesca and co-star Haley Cureton as her "Too Hot to Handle girlfriends."

Instagram/TanaMongeau

On Sunday, the duo went for another meal together. This time, Francesca posted an Instagram Story describing Tana as her “beautiful date."

Instagram/FrancescaFarago

For anyone who doesn’t keep up with reality TV, Francesca recently split with Harry Jowsey, who she met on the first season of the Netflix dating show. In a YouTube video, Francesca said she was shocked by their break-up, adding: "I thought we were going to get married."

Harry has recently spent a lot of time at The Hype House. He’s fuelled romance rumours with Addison Rae after responding with the eyes emoji to a fan who said they “looked good together.”

It’s impossible to say whether Tana and Francesca are poking fun at people shipping them together or if they’re actually dating. Either way, we think they’re a pretty great match.

Do you approve of Fana?