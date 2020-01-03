Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”

Jake Paul has opened up about his split from Tana Mongeau by insisting that the pair are much better off as friends.

During an interview with Seventeen, the 22-year-old got surprisingly candid about what really led to their separation: “I fell in love with the sport of boxing and I kind of fell out of love with Tana,” he revealed.

Getty

He continued, “Our lives are so fast paced and crazy, especially in the world we’re living in…I don’t know what the future holds. I just wish the best for her and it might be me down the line, it might not be.”

“It’s going great. I think we’re better off as friends and I think it was like a weight lifted off our shoulders when we announced that we were splitting ways.”

Getty Images

This comes as Tana shared some details about their break-up in a lengthy Instagram post: “I’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did.

“I’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me.

“Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”

If only all break-ups could go this smoothly.