Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”

The couple announced their break-up last week

Thursday, January 9, 2020 - 09:45

Jake Paul has opened up about his split from Tana Mongeau by insisting that the pair are much better off as friends.

During an interview with Seventeen, the 22-year-old got surprisingly candid about what really led to their separation: “I fell in love with the sport of boxing and I kind of fell out of love with Tana,” he revealed.

Getty

He continued, “Our lives are so fast paced and crazy, especially in the world we’re living in…I don’t know what the future holds. I just wish the best for her and it might be me down the line, it might not be.”

“It’s going great. I think we’re better off as friends and I think it was like a weight lifted off our shoulders when we announced that we were splitting ways.”

Getty Images

This comes as Tana shared some details about their break-up in a lengthy Instagram post: “I’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. 

“I’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. 

ok i don’t rly know how to do a “we’re taking a break” post & this is weird as fuck... i’m happy to still be able to sit with Jake and laugh as we do this- but for right now we both are taking a break to focus on our own very crazy lives... i’ll never know what the future holds and i will always love Jake and everything we did. i’m grateful to know throughout this i’ve made a best friend for life & found someone to do life with when no one understood me. here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year. ❤️

“Here’s to 2020, working on us, and my new Lamborghini since i get half of everything! no need for crazy speculations- this is coming from a place of nothing but love. i love u Jakey. thank u for this past year.”

If only all break-ups could go this smoothly.

 

Latest News

Generation Change: Our New Campaign To Support Young Activists
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
It Looks Like The Royal Family Had No Idea About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Statement
Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”
Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday
Kylie Jenner Slammed For Wearing Mink Slippers Hours After Australian Fire Post
Tana Mongeau Donates $7500 To A Random Selection Of Her Twitter Followers
Kylie Jenner Just Debuted A Brand New Lemon Look For 2020
Adele And Harry Styles Have Been Holidaying Together In The Caribbean And We Can't Deal
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland holiday in Thailand together, January 2020
Chloe Ferry and Sam Gowland Leave Fans Guessing As They Holiday Together In Thailand
Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
The Most Instagrammable Spots In New York City
The Ultimate Guide To Palawan, Philippines
The ultimate Italian honeymoon destinations for all you romantics out there
5 Reasons Why Mykonos Should Be Your Next Relaxing Weekend Getaway
Coolest Things To Do In Santa Monica
The Coolest Places To Stay In New York City
Shawn Mendes And Camila Cabello Are Officially Packing On The PDA Again

More From Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”
Hold Up, Are Tana Mongeau And David Dobrik Dating?
Tana Mongeau Donates $7500 To A Random Selection Of Her Twitter Followers
Tana Mongeau Calls Out Unsettling Incident Where A Man Filmed Her In Her Sleep
Tana Mongeau’s Coachella Look Was The Most Googled Celeb Outfit Of 2019
Tana Mongeau And Jake Paul Have Announced That They’re Filming A TV Show
Tana Mongeau and Jake Paul marry in Las Vegas
Jake Paul Is Facing Online Backlash For “Acting Like Tana Mongeau Doesn’t Exist”
Noah Cyrus Says She’s “Just Friends” With Tana Mongeau Despite Dating Claims
Tana Mongeau Announces Social-Media Break As Jake Paul Reunites With Ex Alissa Violet
Tana Mongeau Just Referred To Noah Cyrus As Her Girlfriend In A YouTube Video
Tana Mongeau Reveals Why She Turned Down $2 Million From A Brand Deal
Tana Mongeau Just Hinted She Hooked Up With Noah Cyrus In A Fan Q&A

Trending Articles

Vote For The Greatest Video Of The 10s!
Life
Record-Breaking Sex: 10 Sex Records That Will Make You Think WTF
Life
Tips For Boosting Your Mood This January
Generation Change: Our New Campaign To Support Young Activists
Kylie Jenner Pregnant With Stormi
Kylie Jenner Shocks Fans With Baby Bump Pic Ahead Of Stormi's Second Birthday
Jake Paul Gets Candid About His Split From Tana Mongeau: “I Fell Out Of Love”
10 Things Your Heartbroken Friend Needs To Hear
I Signed Up To OMGYes, And Here's What I Learnt
It Looks Like The Royal Family Had No Idea About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry’s Statement
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
Charlotte Crosby Shares Completely Naked Bathtub Snap
James Charles digs up Tati Westbrook feud one year later, 2020
James Charles Shades The Hell Out Of His Feud With Tati Westbrook
21 Types Of People You'll Find In Every Friendship Group