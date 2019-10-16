Tana Mongeau

Jake Paul Goes Fully Naked Online As Tana Mongeau Jokes About Filming A Sex Tape

This is a lot to take in

Wednesday, October 16, 2019 - 10:22

Jake Paul has gone fully naked online after Tana Mongeau shared a snap of him in the shower on Instagram Stories.

The YouTuber was minding his own business washing his hair when the 21-year-old decided that his private time was something that should be shared with her 4.8 million followers.

Instagram/TanaMongeau

Jake took to social-media after the clip was posted to send fans in the direction of the footage, writing: “Soooo i’m butt ass naked on tanas story,” as she joked that the couple are “so close to a sex tape.”

One fan replied: “I thought y’all were filming it for sec when you uploaded that on your story,” as another came through with the perfect phrase: “don’t say it in ur tweets if you won’t do it in the sheets.”

This comes as Tana opened up about filming a “hypothetical” night-time routine with her man: “What do people do in a night time routine? if you were to want to see this video what do you want to see a sarcastic or real one? Hahahahaha.”

The general consensus is that fans wanted a glorious mix of seriousness and sassiness, with one comment reading: “For suuuure a mix of both!!! Potential Night time Routine: Brush your teeth, exfoliate, wash your face, do a face mask, or lip mask, eye mask etc.”

Getty

Either way, it looks like more footage of Jake in the shower is likely to make the final cut. Classic.

 

